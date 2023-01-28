Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 28, 2023  

The Irish Tenors to Play Saban Theatre in March

The Irish Tenors will play the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on March 4th, 2023.

The Irish Tenors have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With ten best selling CD's to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the biggest money makers PBS has presented.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America, and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States, but The Irish Tenors cannot be duplicated; The Irish Tenors are the real deal! They have stood the test of time; audiences of all ages love the Irish Tenors and clamor to get tickets whenever they perform. Full houses and standing ovations are the norm for The Irish Tenors.

The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in America, From Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Gardens and Carnegie Hall in New York to The Hollywood Bowl in California - they have blazed the trail from coast to coast stopping in nearly every city in between; thrilling audiences at every single stop with their enchanting Irish repertoire, sweeping secular selections and dynamic holiday fare.

The Irish Tenors have performed for Presidents and Prime Ministers - delight your audience with the full-bodied sound of symphonic backing and pure tenor harmony - present The Irish Tenors next season at your venue!

Performance Details:

Location: Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills, CA

Date: March 4, 2023

Doors 6pm. Headliner 8:00pm.

$48 / $58 / $68 / $78 / $98 + applicable fees

Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult

With regard and respect for the safety of our patrons large bags are not permitted. No bags bigger than 10" x 16" allowed.




