The Highwayman Show Comes to The Grove

The Highwayman Show captures the essence of Outlaw Country as defined by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. The Highway"man", Tony Suraci, is an immensely gifted vocalist who channels the spirits and voices of the original Highwaymen in a breathtaking 2 hour performance. Prepare to be amazed how one man can emulate all four of Outlaw Country's favorite musical icons. Songs like Folsom Prison Blues, Good Ole Boys, Whiskey River and Me and Bobby McGee are just a few of the songs that make this show an unforgettable experience!

The Highwayman Show is on Saturday, September 21st at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 and may be purchased at the Box office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.

Box Office Hours (except holidays):

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Thursday: 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

1 hour before performances





