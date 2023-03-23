The HCLAB Presents the 3rd Annual Old Play Reading Festival

After a 3 year absence due to the pandemic, the HCLAB Theater Company and the Art of Acting Studio are excited to return to Los Angeles theater to present its third annual Old Play Reading Festival, a twist on the concept of a "new" play festival that instead honors plays in the classic theater canon. The festival features alumni, faculty, administration, and friends of the Art of Acting Los Angeles and Stella Adler Studio of Acting NYC communities.

The HCLAB will present the following three plays:

The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds by Paul Zindel

Directed by Bryan Keith

Saturday 4/1/23 @ 7pm

Somewhere In Between by Craig Pospisil

Directed by Jenn O'Brien

Saturday 4/29/23 @ 7pm

As Is by William M. Hoffman

Directed by Mikey Mulhearn

Saturday 5/27/23 @ 7pm

Admission to the festival is free but reservations are encouraged, tickets available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1156308.