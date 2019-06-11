The Grove Theatre Presents Disney's FROZEN JR.

Disney's Frozen JR., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs, including "Let it Go", from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! This is a show for the entire family, and one not to be missed.

Disney's Frozen JR. opens Saturday, August 3rd and runs on weekends through August 25th. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, by visiting The Grove Box Office or on our website at www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.





