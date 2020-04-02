The Groundlings Launches Virtual Classes

The Groundlings School, the premiere training ground for some of the biggest comic geniuses in film and television, has launched a number of classes that can be taken online, from the comfort and safety of home. The Online Classes offer students an opportunity to continue their sketch, improv and writing education while the building remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be sessions available for those not currently enrolled in The Groundlings School program, making it the first time Groundlings classes are available to anyone throughout the U.S.

Online Classes will be available for students of all levels in The Groundlings School program, will be taught by Groundlings' instructors, and cover a variety of topics such as writing monologues, developing characters, strengthening a character's point of view, tips on making a self-tape audition and more. Classes will be conducted via video using Zoom and will cost $35.00 for a single class and $130.00 for a four-class series.

"We received dozens of requests from our students asking us to offer something online as they await the re-opening of our School," said The Groundlings Theatre & School Managing Director Heather de Michele. "Our teachers have been hard at work crafting a unique curriculum that will be safe, fully embrace The Groundlings' unique style of character work and be conducive to this interactive, online format. We think this will be a great alternative to what we typically offer in the classroom."

New classes will be added every Monday at 1:00 p.m. for registration. For more details and prerequisite information for the classes, visit www.groundlings.com/school/onlineclasses.

The Groundlings also recently announced the expansion of their digital programming with the launch of The Groundlings Podcast Network, which premiered on April 1, featuring an interview with Groundlings alumna Lisa Kudrow (Friends, The Comeback). New episodes will follow every Wednesday and will air across all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.





