The Getty Center's Concert Series SOUNDS OF L.A. Returns

The Getty's annual concert series, Sounds of L.A., returns for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic halted the program in 2020, launching its 2022 season on February 19. Hosted at the Getty Center and presented in collaboration with the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, the series features three captivating musicians whose performances combine global influences in new and unexpected ways.



The season kicks off on February 19 and 20 with 120,000 STORIES with Nobuko Miyamoto and Guests, a genre-bridging concert inspired by Nobuko's latest album. The performance reflects on her experience as one of 120,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned during World War II. Presented in partnership with Japanese American National Museum and SFF, the concert's opening night marks the 80th anniversary of Day of Remembrance. Joined by producers Quetzal Flores, Derek Nakamoto, and a stellar group of musicians, this concert features moving "songstories" - political and personal reflections that cross boundaries of race, culture, and time. Each note invites the audience into "Bambutsu no Tsunagari," a Japanese phrase meaning "the space where all things are connected."



On March 12 and 13, Tabla artist Salar Nader presents a rare performance with traditional music of Afghanistan that will evoke the spirit of renewal in celebration of Nawruz, the Afghan new year. Guest musicians include master artists Homayoun Sakhi (rhubâb), Hangama Zohra (vocals), Chetram Sahni (dhol), and Shamali Afghan (vocals). This program is a prayer for peace, reflecting the power of song and the calling of love.



Sounds of L.A. closes April 9 and 10 with Hālau Hula Kealiʻi o Nālani & Daniel Ho, a celebration of Hawaiian culture featuring artists Kumu Hula Keali'i Ceballos, Daniel Ho, and others who capture the creative life force of the Aloha State. Ceballos' dynamic program includes sacred chants and soul-lifting melodies that reflect both ancient and modern times. The concert captures the spirit of leo (melodic voice/sound), through hula kahiko (ancient hula), and contemporary hula 'auana. Original music will be performed by composer and Grammy Award-winner Daniel Ho and special guests Randy Drake and Danna Xue. Tickets for this program will be available on March 7, 2022.



Sounds of L.A. Schedule

Sounds of L.A.: Nobuko Miyamoto

Saturday, February 19, 2022, 7 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 20, 2022, 4 p.m. PT



Sounds of L.A.: Salar Nader

Saturday, March 12, 2022, 7 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 13, 2022, 4 p.m. PT



Sounds of L.A.: Hālau Hula Kealiʻi o Nālani & Daniel Ho

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 7 p.m. PT

Sunday, April 10, 2022, 4 p.m. PT



All performances take place in the Harold M. Williams Auditorium at the Getty Center. Parking is $20, or $15 after 3 p.m.



In compliance with guidelines from the City of Los Angeles, all visitors age 12 and older are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of your visit. Audience capacity is reduced to 50 percent and masks are required indoors at all times. Read more about our COVID-19 guidelines.