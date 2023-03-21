Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Fountain Theatre Extends THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Performances will now play through April 30.

Mar. 21, 2023  
The Fountain Theatre Extends THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

The Fountain Theatre extends the West Coast premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact through April 30. What's more important: writing the truth, or telling a good story? Based on the nonfiction book named "Best of the Year" by the Huffington Post, this highly entertaining, very funny new play follows young intern Jim Fingal, whose first assignment at an elite New York magazine is to fact check an essay written by a highly celebrated and cantankerous author. What Jim finds turns his world upside down. Thought-provoking, with zinging one-liners, The Lifespan of a Fact explodes into a hilarious slugfest between "facts" and "truth," making it hard to imagine a play ever being more timely.

WHEN:
Extended through April 30
Remaining performances:
• Fridays at 8 p.m.: March 24; March 31; April 21; April 28 (dark April 7, April 14)
• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: March 25; April 1; April 22; April 29 (dark April 8, April 15)
• Sundays at 2 p.m.: March 26; April 2; April 23, April 30 (dark April 9, April 16)
• Mondays at 8 p.m.: March 27; April 10; April 17; April 24 (dark April 3)

WHERE:
The Fountain Theatre
5060 Fountain Ave.
Los Angeles CA 90029
(Fountain at Normandie)

TICKET PRICES:
$25 - $45:
• Premium Seating: $45
• Regular Seating: $40
• Seniors 65 or older: $35 (regular seating only)
• Students: $25 (valid ID required)
• Monday nights: Regular seating ($40) and Pay-What-You-Want (subject to availability)

PARKING:
Secure, on-site parking: $5



Photos: First Look At GIFTED At Loft Ensemble Photo
Photos: First Look At GIFTED At Loft Ensemble
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, Gifted by Bob DeRosa. See photos from the production.
Michael-Leon Wooley, Israel Erron Ford & More Join MOSTLY MUSICALS: MAKE IT WORK Photo
Michael-Leon Wooley, Israel Erron Ford & More Join MOSTLY MUSICALS: MAKE IT WORK
On Thursday, March 23, join CMO (chief music officer) Gregory Nabours and the (mostly)musicals company for an evening of songs about work - the jobs you love, the jobs you hate, and the jobs you wish you had - at the Knitting Factory NoHo.
William Mastrosimones Thriller CATS-PAW to be Presented by Momentum Theatre Company in May Photo
William Mastrosimone's Thriller CAT'S-PAW to be Presented by Momentum Theatre Company in May
Momentum Theatre Company will present its next production, William Mastrosimone's thriller, Cat's-Paw, directed by veteran television actor Tony Denison (Crime Story, The Closer, Major Crimes).
Photos: Go Inside THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS 50th Anniversary Celebration Photo
Photos: Go Inside THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS 50th Anniversary Celebration
The cast and crew of CBS and Sony Television’s THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrated the 50th anniversary of daytime’s #1 drama at an exclusive event on Friday, March 17, in Los Angeles at The Vibiana. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At GIFTED At Loft EnsemblePhotos: First Look At GIFTED At Loft Ensemble
March 20, 2023

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, Gifted by Bob DeRosa. See photos from the production.
Michael-Leon Wooley, Israel Erron Ford & More Join MOSTLY MUSICALS: MAKE IT WORKMichael-Leon Wooley, Israel Erron Ford & More Join MOSTLY MUSICALS: MAKE IT WORK
March 20, 2023

On Thursday, March 23, join CMO (chief music officer) Gregory Nabours and the (mostly)musicals company for an evening of songs about work - the jobs you love, the jobs you hate, and the jobs you wish you had - at the Knitting Factory NoHo.
William Mastrosimone's Thriller CAT'S-PAW to be Presented by Momentum Theatre Company in MayWilliam Mastrosimone's Thriller CAT'S-PAW to be Presented by Momentum Theatre Company in May
March 20, 2023

Momentum Theatre Company will present its next production, William Mastrosimone's thriller, Cat's-Paw, directed by veteran television actor Tony Denison (Crime Story, The Closer, Major Crimes).
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper ForumPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum
March 18, 2023

On March 15th, “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” opened at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Playwright Anna Deavere Smith attended and posed with the cast, along with director Gregg T. Daniel, creative team members and special guests. Check out photos from the opening here!
Los Altos Stage Company Presents HAROLD AND MAUDELos Altos Stage Company Presents HAROLD AND MAUDE
March 17, 2023

Los Altos Stage Company presents Harold and Maude as the fourth production of its 2022-2023 season.
share