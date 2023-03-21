The Fountain Theatre Extends THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

The Fountain Theatre extends the West Coast premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact through April 30. What's more important: writing the truth, or telling a good story? Based on the nonfiction book named "Best of the Year" by the Huffington Post, this highly entertaining, very funny new play follows young intern Jim Fingal, whose first assignment at an elite New York magazine is to fact check an essay written by a highly celebrated and cantankerous author. What Jim finds turns his world upside down. Thought-provoking, with zinging one-liners, The Lifespan of a Fact explodes into a hilarious slugfest between "facts" and "truth," making it hard to imagine a play ever being more timely.

