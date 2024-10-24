News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The El Capitan Theatre to Present MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS In A Limited Engagement

Daily showtimes for “Music By John Williams” November 1 - 7 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. 

Meet the man behind the music that changed our lives in this special West Coast Exclusive Engagement of “Music By John Williams” at the El Capitan Theatre November 1-7.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $18 for guests of all ages and include an 85oz bag of popcorn.


About Disney’s “Music By John Williams”:

From his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar® nominations and five wins, the documentary takes an in-depth look at Williams’ countless contributions to film including many iconic franchises, as well as his music for the concert stage and his impact on popular culture. The film features interviews with artists and filmmakers whose lives have been touched by his timeless music.




