The Crow Launches The Bergamot Comedy Festival in April

The Crow, LA’s newest comedy club, has announced The Bergamot Comedy Festival, a week-long workshop, performance, and networking platform aimed at giving underrepresented voices the amplification and access they need and deserve.

The festival will take place at The Crow in Santa Monica, CA from Monday, April 1 - Saturday, April 6 with ticketed performer showcases and FREE educational panels led by industry leaders. Each of the 56 up-and-coming performers featuring at BCF were hand-picked from a thousand submissions across the U.S. with a particular focus on highlighting female-identifying, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ talent.

In line with The Crow’s year-round mission, the Bergamot Comedy Festival lineup is 50% female and nonbinary identifying. By providing opportunity and space for diverse perspectives to be seen and heard on stages, we aim to cultivate an empathetic and understanding community through laughter that, ultimately, will forge paths toward societal progress.

Comedy should reflect our world and the Bergamot Comedy Festival can change it for the better as its newest global player.

Industry speakers include showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest), writer Mathew Harawitz (NBC’s Night Court), Andrew Reich (Friends Showrunner), Sabina Kashi (CAA), Katie O’Brien (3 Arts Entertainment), Ryan Moran (Comedy Central) and Michael Cox (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon). Panels and workshops will cover topics ranging from how to get staffed or breaking into the club scene to managing your mental health in the entertainment industry.

“Bergamot Comedy Fest at The Crow is an excellent opportunity for not only comedians but for the industry to scout. The Crow curates amazing lineups featuring the best comics and I am looking forward to it!” - Michael Cox, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Bergamot Comedy Festival is able to bring all of this to life in partnership with MasterClass, Los Angeles Times, Comedy Gives Back, City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs, and Santa Monica Travel and Tourism. This project was made possible in part with support from Art of Recovery, an initiative of the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs.

To secure your $20 ticket for one of the showcases, visit: https://www.bergamotcomedyfest.com/tickets

Bonus – for $45 folks can secure VIP tickets to catch a show and receive a one-year subscription to MasterClass (valued at $120).