The Colony Theatre Announces IT'S SHOWTIME 2019

The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced a third season of It's Showtime!, a three-show series with entertainment featuring music, comedy, and more. The series is designed to provide something for arts lovers of all ages.



First up is Living a Why Not Life. The Lion King's Tonoccus McClain takes the audience on a self-reflecting musical journey through his influences of musical theatre, jazz, pop, gospel, and other surprises. McClain has been seen hosting FOX Family's California Summer Countdown, reporting on Channel One News, performing in Beauty and the Beast live at the Hollywood Bowl, touring in The Lion King as well as being featured in LA Opera's Porgy and Bess and in the LA Master Chorale for almost a decade. He can be heard singing on over 40 television and film soundtracks and commercials including The Lion Guard theme song, Glee, The Good Wife, Once Upon A Time, King Kong, Avatar, A Wrinkle in Time, Smallfoot, and the 2019 live-action film The Lion King. Living a Why Not Life runs September 26 29.



Next is Talking to Myself, in which renowned voice actor James Arnold Taylor combines state-of-the-art multimedia images and sound in a live theatre setting. Taylor recreates scenes from some of Hollywood's biggest films along with the voices of his many animated characters including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Fred Flintstone, Johnny Test, and more. Using only creative imagery and his voice, Taylor explains what a voice actor does and how he does it. The performance includes over 200 voices, 125 of them in a tour-de-force finale. The Colony engagement will include brand new, never-before-seen or performed material. This show both inspires and entertains. Talking to Myself runs October 10 13.



The series will conclude with Chico's Angels: Chicas in Space, a live comedy production that parodies the 1976 1981 television series Charlie's Angels. In their newest case, a one-hour space oddity, Kay Sedia (Oscar Quintero), Chita Parol (Ray Garcia), and Frieda Laye (Danny Casillas) head to Florida for a well-earned vacation where they are accidentally launched into space and encounter an Evil Princess who plans to destroy the planet. Will the Angels have the space skills needed to save the world or will the bean burrito Kay had for lunch be the end of all of them? Join Chico's Angels as they take the audience on the best space voyage ever in cha-cha pumps! Chicas in Space runs November 21 24.



Tickets for all shows are $40 and may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You