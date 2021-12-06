The Collaborative Series to Return to The Studio Theatre

The Long Beach Playhouse has announced the return of its Collaborative series. The Collaborative is one of the ways the Playhouse supports local performance artists and theater groups by offering its upstairs Studio Theatre, to mount their own shows. There is a nominal cost and tickets sales are split between the presenters and the Playhouse. The runs vary from one night to two weekends. This year's season offers comedy, drama, dance, and the annual New Works Festival.

"We're a community theatre, The Collaborative is one of the ways we fulfill our mission. The Playhouse meets new directors and actors and they bring in new audiences who learn more about us and our shows. Audiences love it and so do we," said Madison Mooney, Playhouse Executive Director.

"The pandemic was devastating to many theater groups. We felt like that made this year's Collaborative season particularly important," said Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse.

"We look for creativity and diversity in choosing the partners for the Collaborative Season. Some of the producers are groups we've worked with before and others are new to the program. As in years past, some of the offerings are fundraisers for non-profits, including Wounded Warriors."

Also included in this year's season are popular offerings from the Playhouse including staged readings of the winning plays from its New Works Festival, it's annual "Staff and Friends Cabaret," and its 24-hour marathon, "Plays in Day" in which authors are given 12 hours to write a mini play and the actors and directors have the next 12 hours to get it ready for an audience.

The 11-show season opens on December 10 and closes on March 26. Following is the full list of this year's offerings including a description and pricing. Tickets can be purchased on the Playhouse website.

1. A HOLIDAY EROTICA

Company: The CRay Project

Dates: Dec. 10 & 11 @ 8pm, 2021.

Description: Want to take a ride? Join author Amber Stone as her new holiday erotica comes to life. From Santa's baby, sex parties, and letting her wildest fantasies come to life, this joyride is one that will surely put you to sleep . . . a beautiful nightmare intended to stimulate your deepest desires and evoke some pleasurable fantasies.

CRayProject, founded in 2015 is a black empowerment movement that allows artists to have a platform to be themselves. We tackle controversial topics and subject matter that need awareness. CRayProject has many umbrellas; we have expertise in dance, music, film, and more. We believe in giving our community both RAW and educational art. But most importantly working together to build our community as black and brown people through different art forms.

Tickets: $20

2. TRUTH BE TOLD

Producer: Doyle Smiens

Dates: Jan. 14 & 15 @ 8pm, 2022

Description: Truth Be Told is my coming out story but also a story about how I found my way back to myself. I struggled with disappointment, betrayal, rejection and despair on my journey to self-discovery. A powerful story well told can inspire hope in listeners. My story is such a story.

Tickets: $20

3. IMPROV FOR WARRIORS 2

Company: Bravo Company

Dates: Jan. 21 & 22, @ 8pm, 2022

Description: Bravo Company is once again partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project to support those who have sacrificed for our country. Join us for an evening of Improv comedy and fun for all ages. 100% of Bravo Company's share of ticket sales will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Bravo Company was founded in 2014 to provide a brand of live theatre inspired by classic vaudeville comedy with highly interactive, and family friendly entertainment.

Tickets: $20

4. WELCOME TO THE VANTAGE POINT

Company: Company of Angels

Dates: Jan. 28 & 29 @ 8pm, 2022

Description: Celebrate the Lunar New Year as Company of Angels presents, "Welcome to the Vantage Point," an improvised family-friendly comedy show. Take a theatrical journey through a diverse landscape of American theater as we use your audience suggestions to improvise scenes in three iconic theatrical styles.

Honoring our history as the oldest non-profit professional equity waiver theater in Los Angeles, Company of Angels produces theater that reflects and responds to the richness, diversity, and complexity that is our city. Our Company of diverse theater artists fosters mutual learning partnerships with the residents of Los Angeles through artistic development opportunities, community building enterprises, and life experiences. Company of Angels develops emerging artists, creates new work, and re-envisions theater to entertain new audiences and serve the City of Angels.

Tickets: $15

5. LOVE, LINDA (The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter)

Company: P3 Theatre Company,

Dates: Feb. 4, & 5 @ 8pm, Feb. 6 @ 2pm, 2022

Description: In this tour-de-force one-woman show, Linda Lee Thomas (Mrs. Cole Porter), candidly recounts, through song and story, her life's journey with Cole Porter. Though Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and a spectacular, glamour-filled life. With innovative arrangements, the timeless music and lyrics of Cole Porter weave through the compelling narrative of Love, Linda, examining the darker sides of their life, while also celebrating the deep love that blossomed through their unconventional relationship.

P3's mission is to ignite a spark in our diverse community through creative programming that passionately explores humanistic truth.

Tickets: $25, $20 for groups of 10 or more.

6. LEGACY OF A GARAGE BAND

Company: Community Professionals

Dates: Feb. 11 & 12 @ 8pm, Feb. 13 @ 2pm, 2022

Description: The Legacy of a Garage Band. The moment a band ceases beholden to each other, the moment they break their music bond with one another, the world engulfs them, and the music is lost forever. You only get one chance at greatness.

Community Professionals and El Toro Collaborative is a community of progressive artists and writers committed to bringing innovative and progressive creative works to the community.

Tickets: $20

7. LBP STAFF AND FRIENDS CABARET FUNDRAISER

Company: LBP, Madison Mooney producing.

Dates: Feb 19 @ 8pm, 2022

Description: The Staff, Volunteers, and Friends of the Long Beach Playhouse are coming together again to raise some money for the theater they love while having fun onstage! Come see a variety of songs, scenes, dances, and maybe even a bagpipe!

Tickets: $15 Regular

$30 VIP

8. THE GREAT WILDCAT JACKSON

Company: Little Bigstage Productions

Contact: Fred Blanco

Dates: Feb. 25 & 26 @ 8pm, Feb. 27 @ 2pm, 2022.

Description:

Wildcat Jackson is the self-proclaimed monarch of the west. With his silly yet edgy brand of comedy magic, he entertains as an old-west showman in a modern world. This bargain-basement Buffalo Bill Cody works a crowd with his larger-than-life charisma and offbeat carnival-style show.

Little Big Stage Productions is driven by its mission to entertain first and foremost. But all the while striving to achieve its core principles of activism thru art or efficacy thru laughter or inspiration thru education. Little Bigstage will always strive to Be a dynamic force in the realm of entertainment through those principles and through the of minimalism and simplicity.

Tickets: $15

9. PLAYS IN A DAY

Company: LBP, Alex Shewchuk, producing

Dates: March 5 @ 8pm, 2022

Description: Join us for an exhilarating evening of theatre. Witness the work of exhausted writers, frantic actors, and impulsive directors as they strive to create the debut performance of a show that will never be seen again! All the shows presented will be written, rehearsed, and performed in just one day!

Tickets: $10

10. FOR THOSE AMONG US

Company: The CRay Project

Dates: Mar. 18 & 19, @ 8pm, Mar. 20 @ 2pm, 2022

Description: A dance tribute for the ones we love and once loved; the ones that have fallen but shall rise again; for the ones that have carved their footprints in the paths that we will soon walk upon; for the ones that will soon be among us.

Tickets: $20

11. LBP NEW WORKS FESTIVAL 2022

Company: LBP New Works Committee producing

Dates: March 25 & 26 @ 7pm, 2022

Description:The annual festival nurtures emerging and established playwrights to develop new scripts. Reading 100+ scripts a year, the New Works Literary Committee chooses two top plays to receive a staged reading with critical feedback from professional theatre critics and an audience talk back.

Tickets: Free. Requires RSVP Registration.

Note: Covid-19 protocols include upon entering, proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test result within the past 48 hours, wearing a mask while in the facility and voluntarily assuming all risks related to potential exposure to the Covid-19 virus.