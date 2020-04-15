The Broad Stage Releases At Home Livestream Schedule - April 17-19
The Broad Stage at Home is a destination offering new, live-streamed content from artistic partners and archival footage, highlighted by new, recurring series and content broadcast live. Each program is archived following the live stream for on-demand viewing.
This week's programs include:
Friday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. Launch party for Blue Sky the debut album from The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood (available April 17) The Reverend Shawn Amos has a distinctive blend of black roots music delivering his message of joyful blues. His R & B and stripped-down rock n' roll brings a bracing, soul-deep musical experience to audiences starved for authenticity, and for connection. Since 2018, The Rev has been on the road alighting in Texas, where the South begins, the West ends, and something else is taking shape - a world away, geographically and culturally, from his native LA. Here, he gathered together The Brotherhood, creating a sense of home in his rootlessness.
The Brotherhood are all friends from a life of music, this is a deep roots collaboration between the blues singer-songwriter and harmonica player and some old friends: drummer Brady Blade (Indigo Girls, Buddy & Julie Miller), bassist Christopher Thomas (Norah Jones, Macy Gray), and longtime Rev guitarist Chris "Doctor" Roberts. Amos is a frequent presence at The Broad Stage, and curator of blackbox, a series of emerging jazz and blues artists in an intimate-settings.
Saturday, April 18 at 8:00 p.m. Red Hen Press Poetry Hour hosted by Sandra Tsing Loh
With conversation and readings of poetry by Allison Joseph, a 2019 NAACP Image Poetry Awards nominee; two-time winner of the PEN Literary Award for Children's Literature Ron Koertge; Brynn Saito featured in Vogue magazine's "Memory Keepers: Japanese American Internment Survivors and Descendants Speak Out"; and Lisa C. Krueger, a poet and clinical psychologist.
Sunday, April 19 at 11:00 a.m. The Broad Stage Music Mornings features Israeli superstar David Broza in concert and conversation with The Broad Stage Artistic and Executive Director Rob Bailis. From his whirlwind finger picking to Flamenco percussion and rhythms, to a signature rock and roll sound, Broza's charismatic and energetic performances have delighted audiences throughout the world. A frequent performer at The Broad Stage, he is also known for his commitment and dedication to several humanitarian projects, predominantly, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
To view the livestream, visit thebroadstage.org/athome or The Broad Stage Facebook page www.facebook.com/thebroadstage. To watch on Facebook, scroll down to "Posts" to see the live video. If you do not see it, refresh and try again. Message us on Facebook if you have trouble finding it so we can help.
Information about each program:
Friday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. -- Launch Party for Blue Sky, the debut album from The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood with The Reverend Shawn Amos and Rob Bailis, Executive and Artistic Director of The Broad Stage
The Reverend Shawn Amos has a distinctive blend of black roots music delivers his message of joyful blues. Amos and The Brotherhood debut album Blue Sky is available April 17. All friends from a life of music, this is a deep roots collaboration between the blues singer-songwriter and harmonica player and some old friends: drummer Brady Blade (Indigo Girls, Buddy & Julie Miller), bassist Christopher Thomas (Norah Jones, Macy Gray), and longtime Rev guitarist Chris "Doctor" Roberts. Blade, Thomas, and Roberts provide not only musical, but also spiritual and emotional support for embracing new territory, artistically and otherwise. "All I'm doing is singing and playing harp," the Rev says. "I couldn't imagine making this music with people who are not friends.'
Amos, a frequent presence at The Broad Stage, is curator of blackbox, a series of emerging jazz and blues artists in an intimate-settings. He is well known as a performer from West Coast clubs, to Deep South joints, to European festivals, to YouTube, to the podcast universe, reaching an ever-increasing flock.
Shawn grew up as the son of entrepreneur and William Morris agent Wally "Famous" Amos. He said, "I grew up on the A & M lot." Prior to his creation of the Reverend persona in 2013, folks knew Shawn Amos as producer (Solomon Burke's Live in Nashville, and Shout! Factory box set Q: The Musical Biography of Quincy Jones), content creator for companies looking for ways to tell their stories on the internet, and Americana singer-songwriter who'd grown up in a dramatically dysfunctional L.A. home, a story the Rev serialized as Cookies & Milk in the Huffington Post. Back in his producer days, the Rev oversaw the reissue of Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass' catalog, and a remix of the classic Whipped Cream & Other Delights album.
At The Broad Stage and Vibrato, The Reverend Shawn Amos regularly performs, and programs everything from jazz, to Great American Songbook evenings.
Saturday April 18 at 8:00 p.m. -- The Broad Stage presents Red Hen Press Poetry Hour
Poets Allison Joseph, Ron Koertge, Brynn Saito, Lisa C. Krueger with readings of their work and a conversation with Allison hosted by Sandra Tsing Loh
Allison Joseph's latest full-length book of poetry, Confessions of a Barefaced Woman, was published by Red Hen Press in 2018 and chosen as the Gold/First Place Winner in the poetry category of the 2019 Feathered Quill Book Awards, a 2019 nominee in the poetry category of the NAACP Image Awards and a 2019 finalist for both the Montaigne Medal and the Da Vinci Eye Book Award, sponsored by the Eric Hoffer Book Awards. Her books and chapbooks include What Keeps Us Here, Soul Train, In Every Seam, Worldly Pleasures, Imitation of Life, Voice: Poems, My Father's Kites, Trace Particles, Little Epiphanies, Mercurial, Mortal Rewards, Multitudes, The Purpose of Hands, Double Identity, Corporal Muse, and What Once You Loved.
Born in London, England to parents of Caribbean heritage, Allison Joseph grew up in Toronto, Canada, and the Bronx, New York. She serves as poetry editor of Crab Orchard Review, the publisher of No Chair Press, and the director of Writers In Common, a writing conference for writers of all ages and experience levels. She is the literary partner and wife of poet and editor Jon Tribble.
Ron Koertge is the author of many celebrated novels, including Stoner & Spaz, Strays, and The Brimstone Journals, all American Library Association Best Books for Young Adults; Shakespeare Bats Cleanup, and American Library Association Top Ten Sports Books for Youth Selection; and The Arizona Kid, an American Library Association pick for "one of the ten funniest books of the year." A two-time winner of the PEN Literary Award for Children's Literature, Ron lives in South Pasadena, California.
Brynn Saito is the author of two books of poetry - Power Made Us Swoon (2016) and The Palace of Contemplating Departure (2013) winner of the Benjamin Saltman Award from Red Hen Press and a finalist for the Northern California Book Award. She's the curator of an online project and chapbook entitled, "Dear-" and she co-authored, with Traci Brimhall, the poetry chapbook, Bright Power, Dark Peace (Diode Editions, 2016).
A Kundiman Asian American poetry fellow, Brynn is a two-time recipient of the California State Library's Civil Liberties Public Education grant for her work with Yonsei Memory Project (YMP). Founded in 2017 with farmer, artist, and writer, Nikiko Masumoto, YMP utilizes arts-based inquiry to generate dialogue connecting the WWII incarceration of the Japanese American community with current struggles for justice.
Recently, Brynn was featured Vogue magazine's "Memory Keepers: Japanese American Internment Survivors and Descendants Speak Out." She was also a recipient of a 2019 Densho Artists Initiative grant and an artist-in-residence at the Santa Fe Arts Institute's "Truth and Reconciliation" residency. Brynn provided the voice-over narration for the Emmy-winning PBS documentary, Silent Sacrifice: Stories of Japanese American Incarceration. Brynn is a fourth generation Japanese American and Korean American born and raised in Fresno, California.
Lisa C. Krueger is a poet and clinical psychologist. She is the author of four books of poetry, Rebloom, animals the size of dreams, Talisman, and her latest collection Run Away to the Yard, all from Red Hen Press. Her poems have appeared in numerous journals, including Atlanta Review, Ploughshares, and Prairie Schooner. She has written a series of interactive journals related to psychology and creativity. She maintains a private therapy practice focused on women's issues, health psychology, writing therapy, and the role of creativity in wellness. She lives in Pasadena, California.
Sunday, April 19 at 11:00 a.m. - The Broad State Music Mornings David Broza in concert and conversation with Rob Bailis, The Broad Stage Artistic and Executive Director
Israeli superstar David Broza is featured in a living room concert on The Broad Stage presents The Broad Stage Music Mornings,a recurring program featuring live performances from intimate rooms. From his whirlwind finger picking to Flamenco percussion and rhythms, to a signature rock and roll sound, Broza's charismatic and energetic performances have delighted audiences throughout the world. His music reflects a fusion of the three countries in which he was raised: Israel, Spain and England.
More than singer/songwriter, David Broza is also known for his commitment and dedication to several humanitarian projects, predominantly, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Since 1977, when his hit song "Yihye Tov" first hit the airwaves, David Broza has been working to promote a message of peace. The song's lyrics, roughly translated as "Things Will Be Better" struck at the heart of the issue - that people all over the world want peace. Now with a string of multi-platinum albums behind him, David Broza still strives to hone this message.
1n 2013, Broza began work on a new project - bringing together Israeli and Palestinian musicians for 8 days and nights to work side-by-side in an East Jerusalem recording studio. The thrilling result is the new documentary and companion album, East Jerusalem West Jerusalem, a collection of thirteen songs that blends cultures, languages and styles into a powerful statement about collaboration and coexistence. The album, produced by Steve Earle, features a stirring duet with Wyclef Jean.
David Broza's aspirations for East Jerusalem West Jerusalem reflect the lessons learned during its unprecedented creation-and from a lifetime dedicated to peace and greater human understanding.
Broza continues to tour and record with music luminaries from around the globe. In 2007, a concert at Masada featured Broza with special guests Jackson Browne and Shawn Colvin. David Broza has appeared as a guest and shared the bill with Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and many more.
Editors please note when referring to our venue, we are appropriately The Broad Stage (three words) and we are located in Santa Monica, California. The Broad (two words) refers to the contemporary art museum on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.
The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center opened its doors in September 2008. The Broad Stage is an artist's dream and an audience's delight. Unlike any performance space in the country, it is sublimely intimate with just over 500 seats and strikingly grand at the same time-allowing eye contact with artists from the boxes to the back row-forging a new kind of artist and audience experience in Los Angeles. Boasting one of the city's largest proscenium stages, The Broad Stage offers theatre, dance, film, opera, jazz, world music, musicals, symphony and chamber orchestras, family programming, and more. Each genre features superlative talent from every generation and around the globe.
No other performing arts center west of the 405 can boast such consistently stellar lineups of performers, including Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Joshua Bell, Michael Fabiano, Sir James Galway, Jonas Kaufman, Anna Netrebko, Garrick Ohlsson, André Watts, Joey Alexander, The Stanley Clarke Band, Dave Grusin, Bobby McFerrin, Brad Mehldau, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Joshua Redman, Lee Ritenour, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Helen Hunt, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Matthew Morrison, Chita Rivera, Isabella Rossellini, Alash (Tuvan Throat Singers), Basiani (State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing), Josh Groban, Aaron Neville, Pussy Riot, Kyle Abraham Abraham.in.motion, Ballet Hispanico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Lil Buck, Bedlam Theatre Company,Manual Cinema, 7 Fingers, the Nat Geo Live presentations, and a series in conjunction with Sotheby's that included a talk with Larry Bell, Billy Al Bengston, Ed Moses, and Ed Ruscha.
Red Hen Press, one of the few literary presses in the Los Angeles area, was founded in 1994 by Kate Gale and Mark E. Cull with the intention of keeping creative literature alive. Our focus as a literary press is to publish poetry, literary fiction, and nonfiction. Red Hen Press is committed to publishing work of literary excellence, supporting diversity, and promoting literacy in our local schools. We seek a community of readers and writers who are actively engaged in the essential human practice known as literature.
Red Hen Press offers several literary awards each year, including the Benjamin Saltman Award. The winner of the Benjamin Saltman Award receives a cash prize in addition to publication of the winning poetry collection. Past judges include: Claudia Rankine, Robin Becker, Wanda Coleman, B.H. Fairchild, Nick Flynn, Eloise Klein Healy, David St. John, Dorianne Laux, Thomas Lux, Philip Levine, Alicia Ostriker, James Ragan, Peggy Shumaker, and Quincy Troupe. Other awards offered include the Red Hen Press Short Fiction Award, Women's Prose Prize, Quill (Queer) Prose Award, Nonfiction Award, and Novella Award. Red Hen Press is also committed to promoting literacy in the community. Beyond developing an appreciation of literature, we believe it is essential to our society to promote a readership that remains open and critically engaged in reading a variety of well-written, thought-provoking work. Our Writing in the Schools program brings writers into schools to run writing workshops and to read and discuss their work-promoting both literacy and creative expression among young people. We organize readings in schools, universities, libraries, and literary organizations. We donate books to a variety of organizations, including schools and facilities that educate at-risk youth.
Blank Verse Films provide some pre-recorded readings for Red Hen Press Poetry Hour. For more information, please visit https://www.filmindependent.org/programs/fiscal-sponsorship/blank-verse-films/