The Broad Stage Announces Classical Hour On Facebook

The Broad Stage announces The Broad Stage Classical Hour, a new, recurring program featuring live classical performances from intimate rooms. The Broad Stage Classical Hour is part of The Broad Stage at Home, a destination offering new, livestreamed content from artistic partners and archival concert footage.



The first concert on March 29 at 11:00am will feature Violist Richard Yongjae O'Neill, former Broad Stage Classical Artist-in-Residence and current member of Takács Quartet, performing Bach Preludes from Cello Suites in D Minor and in C Major (arr. for viola) and "Baby at home in deserted island" (i??i?' i??e??) Inhuyn Han (Korean Folk Song).



The program is completed with 16-year-old cellist Kaya Ralls performing the Bach Prelude from Cello Suite in G Major and 13-year-old pianist Timotée Allouch performing the Chopin Variations Brillantes, Op. 12. They are both student musicians from Sol-LA Academy, a performing arts community school whose mission is to provide high quality music education to students from all backgrounds and economic circumstances, in an engaging and encouraging environment fostering achievement and community. Margaret Lysy is founder and director of Sol-LA Academy.



"While everyone is safer at home," said Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of The Broad Stage, "we remain committed to sharing and advocating for exceptional work and ideas from performing artists across the spectrum. It's critically important that we support our artist community and continue to provide ways for creativity to thrive with an audience. I'm thrilled to introduce our digital platform The Broad Stage at Home, which does exactly that."



Praised by the London Times as "ravishing," The New York Times for his "elegant, velvety tone," the Los Angeles Times as "energetic and sassy...exceptional," and Seattle Times as "sublime," violist Richard O'Neill has distinguished himself as one of the great instrumentalists of his generation. An Emmy Award winner, two-time Grammy nominee, and Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, he has achieved recognition and critical acclaim not only as a champion of his instrument, but as a social and musical ambassador as well.



He has appeared as soloist with the London, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Euro-Asian Philharmonics; the BBC, KBS, Hiroshima and Korean Symphonies; the Moscow, Vienna, and Württemburg Chamber Orchestras; Alte Musik Köln, Kremerata Baltica and Sejong with conductors Andrew Davis, Miguel Harth Bedoya, Vladimir Jurowski, Nicholas McGegan, Eiji Oue, Francois Xavier Roth, Vassily Sinaisky, Leonard Slatkin and Yannick Nézet-Séguin. This past June, he joined the world renowned Takács Quartet.



As recitalist, he has performed in many of the greatest halls of the world including Carnegie, Alice Tully, David Geffen, the Kennedy Center, Disney, Herbst Theater, Wigmore, Salle Cortot, the Louvre, Madrid's National Concert Hall, Teatro Colon, Hong Kong's Cultural Center, Shanghai's Concert Hall, Tokyo's International Forum and Opera City, Osaka Symphony Hall, Seoul Arts Center and LOTTE Concert Hall.



An Artist of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center as well as Principal Violist of Camerata Pacifica, he frequently collaborates with the world's greatest musicians including Emanuel Ax, Jeremy Denk, Leon Fleisher, Gidon Kremer, Warren Jones, Garrick Ohlsson, Menahem Pressler, Daniil Trifonov, James Ehnes, Kyung-Wha Chung, Boris Giltburg, Mischa Maisky, Steven Isserlis, Edgar Meyer, and The Juilliard, Emerson, Borromeo, Syzmanowski String Quartets, among many others. Festival appearances include Marlboro, Aspen, Bridgehampton, Casals, Chamber Music Northwest, Dresden, Evian, Great Mountains, Hatfield House, La Folle Journée, La Jolla, Leicester, Mecklenburg, Menlo, Moritzburg, Mostly Mozart, Music Academy of the West, Prussia Cove, Saint Barthélemy, Saratoga, Seattle and Tongyeong.



A UNIVERSAL/Deutsche Grammophon recording artist, he has made ten solo albums which have sold more than 200,000 copies. He has remained one of the best-selling South Korean recording artists for over a decade with multiple platinum disc awards. His recordings of Schoenberg were twice nominated for a GRAMMY in 2006 and 2010.



Dedicated to the music of our time, he has worked with composers Lera Auerbach, Mason Bates, Elliott Carter, Paul Chihara, Unsuk Chin, Mario Davidovsky, John Harbison, Jo Kondo, Chris Paul Harman, Matthias Pintscher, Huang Ruo, Christopher Theofanidis, George Tsontakis, Melinda Wagner, John Zorn, and has premiered works commissioned and composed for him by Carter, Harbison, Ruo, and Chihara. In 2018 he premiered composer Lera Auerbach's 24 Preludes with the composer at the piano for Camerata Pacifica, and this year he records Huang Ruo's Concerto, In Other Words at the Bavarian Radio.



He performs on two rare violas: one made by Matteo Goffriller of Venice, the ex-Trampler, made in 1727, and the other, a Gasparo da Salo, ex-Iglitzin, the Counts of Flanders.



Antonio Lysy, an artist of international stature and dedicated pedagogue, has performed as a soloist in major concert halls worldwide. He has collaborated with distinguished conductors including Yuri Temirkanov, Charles Dutoit, Sir Yehudi Menuhin, Sandor Vegh, and Kees Bakels, and continues to perform regularly both as a solo, and chamber music artist. Lysy has recorded extensively for CBC Radio, BBC Radio, Classic FM, and other European radio networks. His love and commitment to chamber music is demonstrated by his musical directorship and founding in 1989, of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy (www.itslafoce.org).



Lysy enjoys exploring the versatility of the cello's voice, from Baroque to electric, and is committed to projects which enrich his diverse interests in music. The touring show, Te Amo, Argentina, a personal journey through the heart and soul of Argentina's fascinating culture, featuring solo cello and chamber works, dance, film, and spoken word, has met with widespread acclaim. In the summer of 2003, Lysy accepted the position of Professor of Cello at University of California, Los Angeles. Prior to moving to the United States, he held a professorship at McGill University in Montréal. For more detailed information, please visit www.AntonioLysy.com.



Highlights of his recent work include an extraordinary recital, broadcast on live radio, celebrating Bach and the cello through performances on baroque, acoustic, and electric cellos at the Los Angeles County Museum of the Arts. A program with Les Violons du Roi in Quebec City, led Le Soleil to remark: "Antonio Lysy shone and enchanted his audience in an arrangement for cello and strings of Schubert's Arpeggione". He produced and presented a multimedia concert with pianist and actor Jean Marchand, showcasing the history of his Carlo Tononi cello on its 300th birthday. He has performed in recitals in New York and Los Angeles with pianist Pascal Rogé and enjoys frequent collaborations with distinguished fellow faculty at UCLA's Royce and Schoenberg Halls, and Colburn's Zipper Hall.



Other recent performances include a solo Bach recital at the Uffizi Library in Florence, Italy; two programs with Vladimir Ashkenazy and his sons, Vovka and Dimitri; a concerto performance with the American Youth Symphony Orchestra in Los Angeles; and touring the States, Canada, Italy, and Argentina with the show Te Amo, Argentina. Two seasons ago, Antonio was invited to perform the cycle of timeless Suites for solo cello by Bach, at the Broad Stage in Los Angeles. The sold-out performance included an ornamentation of the stage with stunning projections, inviting the audience to a new "delight of spirit" through the art of digital photography. Following that success, he was asked to return to the Broad Stage for a performance of the cycle of Beethoven sonatas, with the pianist Tom Beghin. Beghin played on two fortepianos from Beethoven's time, for a journey through Beethoven's life, covering all three of the composer's major creative periods.



Upcoming projects of note include The Story of My Cello, a musical theater solo work, written for Antonio by the celebrated pianist/actor/producer Hershey Felder.



Margaret Lysy was born and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland and performs frequently with international chamber ensembles on both violin and viola. A recipient of numerous prizes and scholarships, Margaret Lysy's studies were pursued in England at the RNC in Manchester and the Royal College, London. She studied with noted pedagogues Richard Deakin, Felix Andrievsky and Mauricio Fuks. In Montreal, Canada, Margaret Lysy created a dynamic outreach program for youth in music, initiating an original method of group teaching for string students. Enthusiastically committed to reaching young minds and developing musical skills, she founded and directed numerous string ensembles within the community, while serving as concertmaster of Montreal's Ensemble Sinfonia.



She now makes her home in Los Angeles, dedicating herself to the art of pedagogy. Founder and Director of SOL-LA Music Academy, Lysy is currently on the music faculty of UCLA. Her enthusiastic devotion to pedagogy and outreach extends to coaching music students at Santa Monica High School and offering oversight and teaching skills to numerous music outreach programs.



Timotée Allouch, 12, currently at the Lycée Français of Los Angeles, has been a frequent winner in competitions throughout the region, garnering first place finishes in the Los Angeles Young Pianist Competition (twice), in the California Association of Professional Music Teachers District III Sonata/Sonatina Competition (three times), and in the junior category of the Alice Frazier Kitchen Memorial Scholarship Competition (twice). In addition, Timotée has received a second-place award in the final round of the Southern California Junior Bach Festival (Complete Works Audition), and he is a scholarship recipient of the Westside Committee of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. As concerto soloist, Timotée has performed with the Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra, with the Culver City Chamber Orchestra, and with the Palisades Symphony. Timotée has been a student at SOL-LA Music Academy in Santa Monica, studying piano with Anders Martinson, and shares in the Martinson studio "Concert and Conversation" program for local convalescent homes.



Kaya Ralls is a student at Santa Monica High School and a dedicated cellist in the high school's symphony and chamber orchestras. She started playing the cello in fourth grade, joined the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra for cello and trombone in 5th grade, and has been studying with Antonio Lysy since July 2018. She is also enjoying music theory lessons with Mary Anne Cummins and string quartet coaching with Margaret Lysy at the SOL-LA Music Academy in Santa Monica. Her repertoire includes Saint-Saëns and Elgar Cello Concertos and from chamber music of Dvořák and Schubert; she performed at Sundays Live at LACMA. She loves to cook and is curious about psychology and social science.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You