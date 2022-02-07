The Bourbon Room, Hollywood's Hottest New Live Music Venue, Is Officially Reopen

The Bourbon Room Hollywood is set to officially reopen as Hollywood's hottest new live music, entertainment, and dining destination. Kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages, The Bourbon Room brings the best in live music, nightlife, comedy, and theater to Hollywood with the same edgy, rock and roll attitude that built The Sunset Strip. If Joe's Pub and The Troubadour had a baby, it would be The Bourbon Room.



Originally built for the hit musical Rock of Ages in July of 2019, The Bourbon Room was also home to a 10-week, sold-out run of Tarantino Live in partnership with For the Record. The venue was off to a great start until July of 2020 when Covid hit and Rock of Ages tragically lost the lead star, Nick Cordero after complications from Covid, and everything came to a screeching halt.

"After the loss of our talented, dear friend Nick, and being denied financial assistance from Save our Stages, and repeated shutdowns; it has been an uphill battle," said Matthew Weaver, Owner of The Bourbon Room Hollywood. "Although the pandemic has been devastating, we used the opportunity to remodel and rebrand; and are ready to present locals and tourists with the ultimate live music and culinary entertainment experience."



This stunning 8,000 square-foot entertainment venue is unlike any other venue in Los Angeles paying tribute to The Sunset Strip and bringing together the best in rock n' roll music, great food, live entertainment, and craft cocktails. Overlooking the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Bourbon Room is a gateway to a 200-seat custom theater, flooded with neon lights and signs from iconic clubs that made The Sunset Strip. It features a million-dollar, state-of-the-art sound and lighting system and cutting-edge production for the ultimate live music experience. The walls display guitars and platinum records with zebra print carpet, paying further homage to The Sunset Strip.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 23, Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses) debuts his new band The Keef Richardswith a weekly Wednesday residency. The supergroup features Kenny Arnoff (Smashing Pumpkins, Chickenfoot, etc), Teddy Zig Zag (Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper) and Sean McNabb (Dokken) along with different big named special guests weekly. Early arrival is recommended. You never know who is going to show up!

Other confirmed shows include Spazmatics on Feb. 18; Pettybreakers on Feb. 20; English Beat on March 4 & 5; The Dan Band on March 18; and Punk Rock Karaoke on February 25th featuring an amazing line up of punk rockers including Greg Hetson (Bad Religion, Circle Jerks) Stan Lee (The Dickies), Randy Bradbury (Pennywise), and Darrin Pfeiffer (Goldfinger, Sum 41).



The venue will also introduce new residencies such as Broadway at The Bourbon Room, a brand new monthly musical cabaret celebrating the songs, stories, and stars of Broadway. Guests can sing along to their favorite songs, discover new talent, and hear stories from artists' time spent on and off the stage at your favorite musical. For the complete show calendar, go to www.bourbonroomhollywood.com.

Designed by BUILT Inc., the same team behind popular LA venues such as Guy's Bar, Trousdale, Bootsy Bellows, The Nice Guy, The Peppermint Club and Pink Taco, The Bourbon Room is by far one of the sexiest venues in Hollywood. Upon entering, you head through a nondescript set of wrought iron doors and up a set of stairs before being greeted by an edgy full-service speakeasy Cocktail Lounge adorned with exposed brick walls, HD TV's, swanky chesterfield sofas, and a leopard print stage. The Lounge is the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy a bite before the show.



The menu features upscale comfort and bar food from Executive Chef Frankie Guerrero, craft cocktails, and a large selection of fine wine. Chef Frankie brings years of culinary experience with a focus on bar and comfort food. He has worked at some of Los Angeles's most notable popups and restaurants supporting high-profile chefs like Tim Hollingsworth at Field LA and Free Play, Ludo Lefebvre at Trois Familia and Ludo Bird and at Neal Fraser's Fritzi Coop, later morphing into Arts District Brewery. His most recent project was supporting B.J. Novak's pop-up restaurant Chain for Tim Hollingsworth.



Some of Chef Frankie's signature items on The Bourbon Room menu include Frankie's flavorful Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich that is brined and served with an in-house spread of slow-roasted garlic confit, olive oil and herbs and The Bourbon Room Cheeseburger built with a mixture of Snake River Farms Wagyu beef and brisket on a potato bun.



The Bourbon Room Hollywood is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. Hours of operation vary depending on shows; however, the Cocktail Lounge is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 5:00 PM until 2:00 AM. Tickets to all shows at The Bourbon Room Hollywood are available online at bourbonroomhollywood.com or on TicketWeb.