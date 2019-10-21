The Best Deals During Weird and Wonderful Week in LA

It's the weirdest and wonderful-est time of the year, and TodayTix is here with the best spooky, funky, and festive events and shows to complete your Halloween season. Weird & Wonderful Week is Oct. 22-31, and you can get tickets from $10 to some of the city's most unique offerings. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on that costume (if that's your thing), and get ready to experience Los Angeles in all of its autumnal glory.

When you visit "I Like Scary Movies," you enter a multi-sensory experience where you can see, hear, feel, and smell the environment This experience will take you back to "The Shining" where you can be enveloped in the infamous carpet from the Overlook hotel. Then wander through Beetlejuice's graveyard on your way to the Netherworld Waiting Room. Feel the fear as you enter Freddy's boiler room from "A Nightmare on Elm Street." Revisit Camp Crystal Lake from "Friday the 13th" on your way to Pennywises's lair from "It: Chapter 1." Get $25 tix for Weird and Wonderful Week.

"Give Up the Ghost" is an interactive and immersive haunting play where YOU, the audience, play your dead self called back from the shore of Eternity to bear witness to the sorrows and terrors of the living. Get 30% off VIP tix during Weird and Wonderful Week.

Based on the miniseries, two films, and novel by Stephen King, Rockwell's musical parody of "IT" is a high-energy, campy send up of the beloved story featuring electrifying vocals and side-splitting comedy. Get weird and get an extra $5 off tix.

Madam Tallula presents a night of grinning yellows, spinning reds, golden eyes, and a trail of paper faces that lead to your wildest fancies. Join her, along with Ach, Suzette, and Joseph Windows To Sky in celebrating LA's 5th Annual Masquerade with poetry, burlesque, music, tarot readings, poetic souvenirs, installations, live music, aerials, and beyond. Get an extra $5 off tickets during Weird and Wonderful Week.

Hitchcock's masterpiece of suspense on the big screen is accompanied by a live performance of the hair-raising score played by the LA Opera Orchestra. Come experience one of Hollywood's most iconic movies paired with the intensity of live music. Warning: You won't be able to shower for weeks!

Museum Hack leads live, VIP tours of awesome museums across the country. Tours include sassy "insider" stories about the art, activities in the galleries, selfies & sometimes wine (and more treats when the guards aren't looking).

How does Don't Tell Comedy work? Snag a ticket in your city and wait for the secret address to be emailed to you at noon the day of the show. BYOB to enjoy an amazing comedy show in a very unique setting.





