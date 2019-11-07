The Ark Theatre's Playwright-in-Residence, Stephen Fife, Will Debut Two Plays in 2019/2020 Season

PLAYWRIGHT-IN-RESIDENCE STEPHEN FIFE'S WORLD PREMIERES

The Ark Theatre has announced that playwright-in-residence Stephen Fife will debut numerous works in its 2019/2020 season that include the world premiere of "In The Mood" and a workshop production of "Isabella in Oz." The romantic comedy "In The Mood" will begin steamy previews Friday November 8, open November 16 and continue through December 14, while family-friendly "Isabella in Oz" opens December 9 with afternoon and evening performances. The Ark Theatre is located at 5708 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, 91601. Tickets are $20, other than previews. Limited seating. Ample street parking. To purchase ticket (prices subject to change) or find out more, go to www.arktickets.org.

"In the Mood," an 80-minute contemporary comedy about romance between 30-something professionals who meet, become intimate and try to find a balance between sex and love. It features actors Soda Persi, Eddie Navarro, Akul Dang in the first cast; Rachel Bailit, Travis Beck and Haig Hovnanian star in the second. Directed by Arash Aiinehsazian, 38, a professional actor with numerous commercial, film and theatre credits.

"The fact that I could do several of my plays and musicals -many of them world premieres - extending into the indefinite future is beyond my wildest dreams," says the prolific playwright, poet, novelist and screenwriter Fife, who has been working in the professional theatre since acting in a play at La MaMa in New York City in 1972.

Fife's new novel, "Angel's Glance" was published last year. Fife also penned "The 13th Boy: A Memoir of Education and Abuse," a soul-baring story of his experiences at the prestigious Horace Mann School in New York City. He is also the author of "Best Revenge: How the Theatre Saved My Life and Has Been Killing Me Ever Since." Three of his plays, "Savage World," "Break of Day" and "This is Not What I Ordered" are published by Samuel French. His adaptation of Sholem Asch's "God of Vengeance" has been performed all over the world. He has also written about the theatre for The New York Times, Village Voice, New Republic, American Theatre and Stage Raw.

Other Fife world premieres in The Ark Theatre's 2020 season will include "The Blessing" and "Fun With Freud!" The romantic comedy "Feeling Lucky" will receive a Valentine's Day revival, following its acclaimed run at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe. "Charming: The Musical" (dates to be announced), a family-friendly work by Fife that premiered at the 2016 Hollywood Fringe, is also scheduled to be performed.

Andrew Libby, The Ark Theatre's managing director who previously worked with Fife as an actor, chose to launch the new Ark's North Hollywood brick and mortar location by staging the works of Los Angeles-based Fife. The Ark, founded several years ago by Martin Sheen, Gore Vidal and others, offers original theatre, stand-up comedy, acting lessons & workshops, and Steve Kimbrough's podcast. There are two side by side theatre spaces with plush seats.

The workshop performances of "Isabella in Oz" will feature original songs and a new spin on the Wizard of Oz story. The child-appropriate work will be directed by NYU-grad Simone Tetrault, with music by Carlitos Cuba and David Stone, and a cast of 13 actors in their late teens and early 20s. The Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Lion accompany Isabella to the Oz network, where they are hoping to help this young Latina get her own show and regain the self-esteem they have lost. But first they need to wrangle a meeting with the head of the network (The Wizard). Their bravery is sure to be tested.

"In The Mood"

PREVIEWS:

· Saturday November 8, 8:30 PM (pay-what-you-can)

· Sunday November 9, 8:30 PM (pay-what-you-can)

· Saturday November 15, 8:30 PM ($10)

OPENING: Saturday, November 16, 8:30 PM ($20)

Performances continue on these dates:

· Friday November 22, 8:30 PM ($20)

Saturday, November 23, 8:30 PM ($20)

Friday, November 29, 8:30 PM ($20)

Saturday, November 30, 8:30 PM ($20)

Friday, December 6, 8:30 PM ($20)

Saturday, December 7, 8:30 PM ($20)

Friday, December 13, 8:30 PM ($20)

Closing/End: Saturday, December 14, 8:30 PM (($20)

"Isabella In Oz"

Monday Dec. 9, 7:00 PM

Thursday Dec. 12, 7:00 PM

Saturday December 14, 2:00 PM

Sunday Dec. 15, 2:00 PM





