The Aris Quartett to Perform at The Art of Living Foundation in February
The Aris Quartett is one of Germany's finest young ensembles performs under the breathtaking dome of the Art of Living Foundation.
The Da Camera Society will present Aris Quartett on Saturday, February 18 at 3pm, at The Art of Living Foundation.
Tickets and more information at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221853®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fl.ead.me%2FDCSarisquartett?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
The Art of Living Foundation
Since its founding in 1973, The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University has offered superb musical performances in historic Southern California architectural spaces.
Recently restored by the Art of Living Foundation, the Second Church of Christ, Scientist is spectacular inside and out, with imposing Corinthian columns, a monumental copper dome, and a vast sanctuary flooded with natural light.
PROGRAM
Mozart - String Quartet No. 19 in C major, K. 465 "Dissonance"
Mendelssohn - String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80
Grieg - String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 2
TICKETS
Tickets are $30-$85
$10 student tickets - email dacamera@msmu.edu with a valid student ID for a promo code.