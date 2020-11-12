The 61st L.A. County Holiday Celebration Returns With New Format For 2020

Watch on PBS SoCal on Thursday, December 24.

A Los Angeles holiday tradition presented in conjunction with The Music Center since 1959, the 61st Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration takes on a vibrant new format for 2020.

Filmed on location at both The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and Jerry Moss Plaza and at sites around Los Angeles County, the beloved three-hour showcase of 22 L.A.-based artists will air on PBS SoCal starting at 3:00 p.m. PST on Christmas Eve (December 24, 2020) and simultaneously stream on pbssocal.org/holidaycelebration, kcet.org and Holidaycelebration.org.

PBS SoCal will air an encore presentation that evening at 7:00 p.m. PST; KCET will rebroadcast the show on Christmas Day at noon PST. A production of The Music Center and PBS SoCal in association with CDK Productions, the Emmy Award-winning holiday show features choirs, music ensembles and dance companies representing the many cultures of Los Angeles.

Highlighting the county's rich creative diversity, the broadcast will also include five mini documentaries featuring artists from different neighborhoods as well as performances on location at key landmarks, including Korean Bell of Friendship in San Pedro and Angel's Point in Elysian Park. Given COVID restrictions as outlined by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and the commitment to keeping artists and the public safe from community transmission, the performance is presented without a live audience this year.

"The holiday season is about spreading joy and goodwill to all, which is so important this year, and we'll do that with a special broadcast of beautiful and uplifting performances that showcase the talents and diversity of Los Angeles. While many other celebrations and gatherings have been postponed or altered for this season, The Music Center is thrilled to be able to partner with PBS SoCal and CDK Productions to continue to bring Angelenos, family and friends the time-honored tradition of the L.A. County Holiday Celebration," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO, The Music Center. "Working with the same Emmy Award-winning team led by the program's 25-year producer and director Kenneth Shapiro, we have created a vibrant new format for 2020 that also features artist interviews and county landscapes. This broadcast and streaming event truly is a 'celebration' of Los Angeles-of resiliency and of community-that we all can take pride in from the comforts of our homes."

Hosted by acclaimed American mezzo-soprano Suzanna Guzmán and actor/producer Brian White, the 61st Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration offers Angelenos of all ages the opportunity to experience and honor the dynamic, rich cultures of the county. Returning favorites include Latin folk band Cuñao, a Hawaiian celebration featuring Daniel Ho Trio and Hālau Keali'i o Nālani with special guest Tia Carrere, the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, Jung Im Lee Korean Dance Academy, folklorico troupe Pacifico Dance Company, Gospel choir Praizum led by Lorenzo Johnson and Infinite Flow - An Inclusive Dance Company, a professional company of dancers with and without disabilities that uses dance as a catalyst to inspire inclusivity and innovation. Some of this year's performers making their Holiday Celebration debut include an ensemble from the American Youth Symphony, a dance and music collaboration from Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, French-Chinese chanteuse Jessica Fichot, barbershop quartet Noteable and country-music trio Sean Oliu and The Coastline Cowboys. The show's traditional finale of "Silent Night" will be a virtual collaborative performance, featuring Southern California Brass Consortium with a community choir comprised of many singers from this year's roster of performers. A complete list of all performers is listed below.

