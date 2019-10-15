The 4th Crxeativity Festival Is Bringing The Laughs

It's often said that "laughter is the best medicine" and the producers of the CRxEATIVITY Festival couldn't agree more by confirming the theme for 2019 as "Laughter: The Rx Without the Co-Pay." The 4th annual edition will certainly be bringing the laughs along with the talent, confirming Tony-Nominated actor Rory O'Malley (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon) to perform. The jam-packed event will be on Saturday, November 16th at a stunning private residence in Altadena, California.

"We're thrilled to be focusing our 4th edition on laughter, something I truly believe is needed in 2019," said Executive Producer and Ovation Award-Winning Actress Jennifer Seifert. "We are bombarded by the news every day, and so much of it makes us feel disempowered that we start to lose hope. I am a true believer of the healing power of creativity, at some point we must find the joy and lightness of laughter again."

Attendees of The 4th CRxEATIVITY Festival will enjoy live performances, short film premieres, exclusive art, complimentary hor d'oeuvres and delicious beverages. A percentage of proceeds will be benefiting an organization that helps the homeless. Malena Hougen Patel is back along with Seifert as an Executive Producer and this year they will be joined by fellow producers Jennifer Thibault, Liza Marquez, and Maia Peters.

The evening will once again be hosted by comedians Katierose Donohue Enriquez and Misty Monroe and will feature performances by Gail Bianchi, Kathryn Nuñez, Rory O'Malley, Nickole Rogers, with photography from Brian Joseph. Additional performers and artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 4th CRxEATIVITY Festival will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm at a private residence in Altadena, CA. Location address will be sent upon ticket purchase. For tickets visit: 4thcrxeativityfestival2019.eventbrite.com/?aff=pr





