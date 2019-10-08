The 3rd Year Of The TSWY Int'l Film Festival Kicks Off Nov 3rd

KMB Entertainment and Greater Los Angeles Agency on Deafness (GLAD) present the 3rd TSWY International Film Festival.

The Festival will take place at Greater Los Angeles Agency on Deafness (GLAD) at 2222 Laverna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041 on November 3, 2019 from 1pm to 9:30pm. TSWY stands for The Strength Within You and was first organized in 2017 by Award Nominee Brazilian-American filmmaker Katia Belas. The goals of the TSWY Film Festival are to encourage more filmmakers to promote Deaf Talent on and off-screen, bring the stories and the subjects of human rights, true crime, and social issues to the screen, empower the victims, and bring awareness to the public.

The TSWY International Film Festival is held in different places each year in or around the city of Los Angeles, where the motion picture industry, including media organizations such as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS), is located.

Starting at 1pm, there will be a screening of short films. Selected films include Routine (USA), Return Flight (Canada), Miles in Love (USA) starring Eddie Buck from "The Salon", Our Basketball Dream (Hong Kong), Audience Award Winners; Silent Ruin (UK) and Honor Crimes (Greece). With a premiere of the new "The Strength Within You" Film "A Culture of Silence" starring Kayla Arellano (Exodus of the Prodigal Son).

Following the short films, the Los Angeles Premiere of the feature film "The Silent Natural" base on the life of William "Dummy" Hoy, the first Deaf baseball player in a Major League, will start at 3pm followed by a Questions & Answers session with special guests, producer/director David Risotto (I See The Crowd Roar: The Story of William Dummy Hoy), lead actor Miles Barbee (Award Nominee actor best known from Tony Award Nominee "Spring Awakening" on Broadway, FreeForm TV show "Switched at Birth" and Award Winner film "This is Ed!!"), and actress Jody Stevenson (WB Television "Grounded for Life").

There will be a Red Carpet/VIP Reception at 7pm. Then at 8:30 pm, the Award Ceremony will be hosted by Award Winner Director, Actress, Writer, Jules Dameron, with entertainment by Josh Castille (Tony Award Nominee "Spring Awakening" on Broadway, The Gregory Award Winner Actor "The Hunchback of Notredame" on 5th Ave Theatre, FreeForm TV show "Switched at Birth" and Award Winning Film "The Strength Within You - Love Wins") and performance by Tyrone Oraguzie (who has recently toured with singers Price Charlez and Ayanis).

Invited (not confirmed) guests: the cast of "The Silent Natural" including Kathleen Kinmont (TV Series "Renegade", "Days of Our Lives" and "Phoenix'), Barry Livingston (TV series CSI: Miami, Anger Management, Trial & Error), Marshal Teague (TV series American Heiress, Babylon 5, Walker, Texas Ranger) Tyler Mane (TV series Chopper, Films X-Men, Halloween I and II), Ryan Lane (Freeform TV Show "Switched at Birth"), CJ Jones (Film "Baby Driver")

Event Details: Sunday, November 3rd, from 1pm to 10pm at Greater Los Angeles Agency on Deafness located at: 2222 Laverna Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90041. To purchase tickets and more information please visit: https://TSWYFilmFest.eventbrite.com

For more information regarding the festival and directors biographies: www.TheStrengthWithinYou.com





