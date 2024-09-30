The 2024 Poetry Series At The Helen Borgers Theater Begins This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present The 2024 Poetry Series.

The Bard's work has impacted writers and poets alike for hundreds of years. His words inspire so many to pick up a pen and we want to pay tribute to him and in the process bring fresh and new poetry into the Helen Borgers Theater. LBSC Poetry Weekend will bring in writers, poets, and poet laureates alike to perform at our little theater in Long Beach.

October 4th- First Friday

Poets on the street / typewriter crafting

poems on demand with costumed actors roaming Atlantic.

October 5th- 2 PM Saturday Matinee

Poetry readings, spoken word, slam poetry, short essays, short stories and monologues.

October 5- 5 PM The Infinity Show

Created and performed by Brian Sonia-Wallace, directed by Linda Ravenswood

For ten years, poet Brian Sonia-Wallace has been interviewing strangers to write them poems on a typewriter about their lives. In this one-hour, one-man show, he combines clowning with sacred reading practices to create a dialogue with the audience about dreams: the ones you've found, shared, abandoned, and rediscovered. Every performance creates a new poem, the subject of that poem: you.

The Infinity Show was created in residency at the LA LGBT Center, and this will be its Long Beach debut!

Shakespeare on the Darkside 10/5 8 PM & 10/6 8 PM

The Shakespeare on the Darkside is to honor the Bard himself and to mark the start of the Halloween season at LBSC we are taking a trip down to darker paths of Shakespeare's work. The Halloween special Shakespeare on the Darkside will include haunting scenes from Macbeth, Titus Andronicus, Hamlet and Cymbeline. When the forces of vengeance are called upon we see the wreckage it's power can cause. A collection of Shakespeare's bloodiest massacre and famous bouts of insanity.

Poetry Series: Part II Sonnets and Readings

The Poetry Series runs - !0/4- 10/6.

at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

General admission $15

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.

