The 15th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival and Island Marketplace Announced

Kala Koa Entertainment will celebrate 15 years of bringing the biggest and brightest names in Hawaiian music to the mainland with the 2022 Southern California Slack Key Festival returning to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Sunday, January 16, 2022.



One of the most acclaimed Hawaiian concerts to ever leave the islands, the Southern California Slack Key Festival takes fans on a Hawaiian musical journey showcasing GRAMMY-winning slack key guitarists, the best hula dancers in the world, special guest performers and a free to the public Island Marketplace.



Since 2008, the Southern California Slack Key Festival has been the biggest Hawaiian music concert event in the mainland U.S. and features the most respected names in Hawaiian guitar music and hula today. Taking its name from a finger-picking style of guitar playing indigenous to Hawaii (as heard on the Grammy-nominated soundtrack for "The Descendants"), the Slack Key Festival brings the art of ki ho'alu guitar to Redondo Beach.



This year's Southern California Slack Key Festival's line-up includes George Kuo, Jim "Kimo" West, Jeff Peterson, Patrick Landeza & Sons, Ian O'Sullivan, Pomaika'i & Malie Lyman, Alan Akaka



Jeff Peterson was born on the Island of Maui and grew up on the slopes of Haleakala where he was introduced to the rich heritage of Hawaiian music by his father, a "paniolo" (Hawaiian cowboy), on the Haleakala Ranch. Recognized as one of Hawaii's most versatile musicians, Jeff Peterson is at the heart of the Hawaiian music scene today, having contributed to two Grammy Award-winning recordings and winner of eight Na Hōkū Hanohano Awards in Hawaii including Slack Key Album of the Year for "Maui on My Mind" in 2010, "Slack Key Travels" in 2014 and "O'ahu" in 2016 which also earned him Instrumental Song of the Year for the song "Old Pali". His latest release "Wahi Pana" is a full-length performance and documentary film and CD soundtrack.



Patrick Landeza & Sons are from the "island of Berkeley, California," Patrick is an award-winning slack key guitarist and teaches slack key guitar in music camps and classes around the country. He has become northern California's - if not much of the West Coast's - go-to man for all things related to Hawaiian music, an essential seam binding California's Hawaiian community together. Huge congrats to Patrick for his 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Award win for Slack Key Hawaiian Album of the Year! Patrick performs today with his sons Justin Firmeza and PJ Landeza on steel guitar and bass, respectively.



Ian O'Sullivan has been proclaimed by Classical Guitar as "a player of great depth and sensitivity" as well as a "composer who is forging a unique repertoire that honors both his Hawaiian roots and his many years of formal training", Ian O'Sullivan is a classically-trained guitarist and composer from the North Shore of O'ahu. Well-versed in Hawaiian music and the 'ukulele, in addition to the Western classical repertoire, Ian has performed internationally and across the United States both as a soloist and with various groups. Past performances include Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall, New York Guitar Society, Minnesota Guitar Society, Tokyo Dome, and the Hawaiian Islands. From 2012-2016 Ian taught at the University of Hawaii, and currently serves as Director of Guitar/Ukulele at the Kamehameha Schools, Kapalama Campus.



Pomaika'i & Malie Lyman: A sound piece of the past seems to haunt the soul as you listen to a voice of a young woman that resembles a beloved Aunty Genoa Keawe in her younger years-Pōmaikaʻi was able to learn and develop the unique style of "haʻi" that her Tutu Genoa Keawe mastered and performed throughout Hawaiʻi and many parts of the world. Now, many who enjoy listening to Genoa Keaweʻs music are pleased to hear that Pōmaikaʻi has continued the honor and kuleana of carrying on this musical tradition and legacy. 16-year-old Mālie is one of the Ke Kula Mele Next Generation steel guitar players. Multitalented, she can dance hula, sing, and play several other instruments including the 'ukulele.

Malie has been playing the steel guitar since 2013. Her interest and enthusiasm have allowed her to develop her playing ability and confidence. It's obvious she enjoys entertaining, whether it's doing the hula, singing, or playing a musical instrument.



Alan Akaka is an inductee in the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame and has created his own steel guitar sound and style, incorporating styles from the masters: David Rogers, Benny Rogers, Jules Ah See, Billy Hew Len, David Keli'i, Jake Keli'ikoa, and his teacher Jerry Byrd. He has recorded with a number of artists including Genoa Keawe, Owana, Nohelani Cypriano, Nina Keali'iwahamana, and Karen Keawehawai'i as well as with Sweden's Simons and a number of Japan artists and groups. Alan founded and directed the Kamehameha Middle Schools' Na 'Opio Singers and Hawaiian Ensemble and was director of the Performing Arts Academy at Kamehameha for 16 years. In 2009 he established Ke Kula Mele Hawai'i School of Hawaiian Music.

For more information visit: http://kalakoa.com/slackkey/