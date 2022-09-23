The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents HUESERA

The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival will present a screening of HUESERA.

Eager to become a mother, Valeria is pregnant with her first child. At first happiness abounds in her life, but soon she notices something's off. When she begins to suspect that the curse of a sinister entity is trying to destroy her, she enters a disturbing underworld where a group of witches emerge as her only hope for safety and salvation, but not without grave risk. Motherhood is a terrifying ordeal.

FILM: Huesera (2022)

1hour 37minutes

Director: Michelle Garza Cervera

Watch Trailer: https://youtu.be/xiAiPvKnD6I

October 7, 2022. 9:30 PM

The Montalbán Theater 1615 Vine St., Los Angeles

About Hola México Film Festival presented by Toyota:

Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Celebrating its 14th edition, Hola Mexico Film Festival will take place both during October 2022, offering film enthusiasts a chance to view a variety of significant Mexican films. Sponsors include: Toyota, Hollywood Foreign Press, Warner Media, DCA, and LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.