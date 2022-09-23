Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents HUESERA

Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents HUESERA

The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival will present a screening of HUESERA.

Eager to become a mother, Valeria is pregnant with her first child. At first happiness abounds in her life, but soon she notices something's off. When she begins to suspect that the curse of a sinister entity is trying to destroy her, she enters a disturbing underworld where a group of witches emerge as her only hope for safety and salvation, but not without grave risk. Motherhood is a terrifying ordeal.

FILM: Huesera (2022)

1hour 37minutes
Director: Michelle Garza Cervera
Watch Trailer: https://youtu.be/xiAiPvKnD6I
October 7, 2022. 9:30 PM
The Montalbán Theater 1615 Vine St., Los Angeles

About Hola México Film Festival presented by Toyota:

Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Celebrating its 14th edition, Hola Mexico Film Festival will take place both during October 2022, offering film enthusiasts a chance to view a variety of significant Mexican films. Sponsors include: Toyota, Hollywood Foreign Press, Warner Media, DCA, and LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ammunition Theatre Company Presents Carla Ching's New Play REVENGE PORN OR THE STORY OF A BODYAmmunition Theatre Company Presents Carla Ching's New Play REVENGE PORN OR THE STORY OF A BODY
September 23, 2022

Winner of the first Los Angeles New Play Project Award, Carla Ching's Revenge Porn or The Story of a Body” makes its world premiere on Friday, September 23, 2022 at The Pico. Directed by Bernardo Cubría for Ammunition Theatre Company where it was part of the 2021 Ammo Writers' Lab, the play takes a very public look into the private lives of people who hurt the ones they love most.
Pacific Resident Theatre Opens ALBEE / PINTER This WeekendPacific Resident Theatre Opens ALBEE / PINTER This Weekend
September 23, 2022

Pacific Resident Theatre presents 'ALBEE / PINTER', opening September 24.
Rogue Machine Presents the Southern CA Premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's A GREAT WILDERNESSRogue Machine Presents the Southern CA Premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's A GREAT WILDERNESS
September 23, 2022

Rogue Machine presents the Southern CA premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's “A GREAT WILDERNESS”, opening September 24, 2022.
Festival Of Arts Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2023 Summer Fine Art ShowFestival Of Arts Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2023 Summer Fine Art Show
September 23, 2022

Calling all Orange County artists! One of the nation's most prestigious and highly competitive art exhibitions, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2023 juried fine art show. Heading into its 91st season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from over 100 of Orange County's finest artists, attracting worldwide audiences of over 200,000 during the two month summer season.
Effie Passero From Postmodern Jukebox Joins BRANDEN & JAMES On Their Holiday TourEffie Passero From Postmodern Jukebox Joins BRANDEN & JAMES On Their Holiday Tour
September 22, 2022

Renowned cello & vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES team up with singer/songwriter Effie Passero of Postmodern Jukebox & American Idol fame, for a holiday tour.