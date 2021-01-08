Terron Brooks Joins PINK LEMONADE STAND Podcast

Positivity pros Nicole Kaplan and Heidi Webster have a zest for life as they laugh their way through juicy subjects like relationships, work, wellness, and navigating those times when citrus got real . Welcome to The Pink Lemonade Stand, where the motto is "Squeeze the Day!"

In this episode the hosts chat with Broadway star Terron Brooks. He shares more about his passion for music, his new show that he co-created and stars in, "The Soul of Broadway: Impossible Dreams. Terron also discusses pursuing your dreams when people tell you no and finding patience in times of hardship. Nicole and Heidi welcome you to join in on the chat and hear Terron dish about working with some of the biggest names in music such as Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, Michael Jackson and Phil Collins.

To date, 'Pink Lemonade Stand' weekly podcast episodes have included guests Vanessa Ray (Blue Bloods), Brandon Armstrong (Dancing with the Stars), Andrea Allen (Fitness Expert). The latest episode of Pink Lemonade Stand is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-pink-lemonade-stand/id1540534739

Social Media Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplspodcast/

FB link is https://www.facebook.com/theplspodcast

Twitter https://twitter.com/thePLSpodcast

PLS Website https://thepinklemonadestand.buzzsprout.com