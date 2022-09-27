Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Television Academy Foundation's 42nd College Television Awards Now Accepting Submissions

Emulating the Emmy Awards selection process, entries for the College Television Awards are judged by Television Academy members.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Television Academy Foundation's 42nd College Television Awards Now Accepting Submissions

The Television Academy Foundation today announced submissions are open for the 42nd College Television Awards, to be held in spring 2023, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide.

Awards and a cash prize will be presented at the ceremony by top television stars to winning teams in eight categories: Animation Series; Comedy Series; Commercial, PSA or Promo; Drama Series; News; Nonfiction Series; Sports; and the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship. Criteria for the College Television Awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation across categories.

The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship recognizes a program focused on people with disabilities or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition with a $10,000 award.

In addition, the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will be presented to a College Television Award-winning project at the awards show that best highlights a humanitarian concern.

"The College Television Awards highlights the exceptional work of the next generation of industry creators," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "It offers media arts students from across the country invaluable professional exposure in Hollywood as they embark on their careers. We encourage students nationwide to submit their projects for consideration."

The event will also include an accompanying three-day Nominee/College Television Summit encompassing a series of professional-development panels for nominees with industry leaders focused on career-building, television production and navigating the job market ahead. The summit will also be available to media arts students nationwide via live stream.

Deadline for entries is Oct. 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. (PDT) through the online portal at TelevisionAcademy.com/CTA/submit.

Nominees for the 2023 awards will be announced Dec. 7, 2022.

