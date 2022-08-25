TV, Film, and Broadway Actor Richard Roat Dies at 88

On Friday, August 5, the Lakers and Angels lost their biggest fan. Richard Roat, the most supportive friend a person in the entertainment industry could ever have, passed away suddenly. Richard had amassed over 135 acting roles on television, film, and on Broadway. He guest starred on "The Golden Girls" twice, the first as a Murder Mystery Host and later playing Betty White's boyfriend, only to be found dead in her bed the next morning.

He appeared in "Friends," "Seinfeld," "Hill Street Blues," and just about every TV show going back to "Car 54 Where Are You?" Richard performed on Broadway, (Sunday in New York, Any Wednesday, The Wall), at The Public Theatre in Central Park (Julius Caesar), The Huntington Hartford Theatre in Los Angeles (Boys in the Band), and The Pasadena Playhouse (Moon Over Buffalo). In addition to his distinguished career as an actor, Richard had a successful practice as an entertainment tax preparer for over 50 years.

As an individual, Richard was a true Renaissance Man. He loved music, playing the violin, the theatre, movies, literature, provocative conversation, and a good whiskey. Richard loved sports and would have been ecstatic that the Angels won on the Friday night he passed. He had a gorgeous smile, a naughty twinkle in his eyes, and loved to badinage with everyone. His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence, and unmatched zest for life. Richard was fortunate to marry the love of his life, his true soulmate, Kathy. They had recently celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary. Their life together was a magical journey of travel, fun, laughter, and love. It was truly "An Affair to Remember."

Richard will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and clients. He will be thought of often, with warm memories and a quiet chuckle for all the good times he brought to our lives.