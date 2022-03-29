TV Film Creatives Mixer By Studio For Performing Arts LA Returns April 7 To West Hollywood

Studio For Performing Arts LA returns to The Zephyr Theatre for a one-night only special event, the "Talent Thursday" TV Film Creatives Mixer on April 7, 2022 which will benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center's homeless youth outreach program.

This event is open to all TV and film creatives, both on-camera and behind-the-scenes persons are welcome. Tickets are free with RSVP at studioforperformingarts.com. Attendees can expect to reunite with familiar faces, make new friends as well as TV/film industry connections and enjoy music and beverages.

Studio Director & Actor Walid Chaya said, "'Talent Thursday' is a fun, stress-free get together for creatives packed with interactive icebreakers and games for prizes, music and more. We're excited to bring LA together again and to also support the LA LGBT Center Homeless Youth by collecting donations."

Attendees are asked to please bring an item as a donation for the local Los Angeles LBTA Center's outreach for homeless youth. Studio For Performing Arts LA is collecting canned food and unopened personal hygiene products (deodorant, toothpaste/brush, comb, shampoo, etc.).

"Talent Thursday" Mixer is presented by Studio For Performing Arts LA in collaboration with Moonlit Wings Productions. A special 'thank you' to The Zephyr Theatre and Theatre Planners for their continued support and providing a safe and professional space for creatives.

For more information and to get your free ticket to attend the mixer, please visit studioforperformingarts.com. Tickets are limited on a first come, first served basis to adults ages 18 and up.