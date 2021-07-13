TRANSSETTER Starts August 8 at Studio/Stage

TransSetter (a riff on the phrase trend setter) is the name of a new show about one person's transition to becoming a woman. It seeks to educate and inform about transgender people while telling an entertaining narrative.

Carey Matthews was an actor in Los Angeles, achieving some success, but work as a performer is not the most stable of occupations. He takes on different jobs. He dates women, but the relationships don't last. Something's wrong, and he tries to deal with his pain with substance abuse. This gets him into occasional trouble with the law.

So what is wrong, exactly? It's gender dysphoria. He's been born a man, but there's a woman inside of him. Her name is Veronica.

You'll have to see TransSetter to witness how Carey Matthews became Veronica Carey Matthews.

Writer-performer Veronica Carey Matthews is a late-bloomer in many ways, but specifically when it comes to theatre. She spent her youth in the San Francisco Bay Area focusing on other endeavors, and didn't start seriously performing until she moved from there to Los Angeles. She did stand-up, commercials, film, improv, sketch comedy and even made a hip-hop album, but didn't do her first real play until several years later. Since then, she's latched on with Theatre Unleashed, starring in shows like Only The Moon Howls and It's A Wonderful Life: A Radio Play as well as performing at past Hollywood Fringe Festivals in shows such as A Feast of Snacks (2016 nominee for "Best Musical"), Three Can Keep A Secret (2017 nominee for "Best Ensemble"), and A Very Die Hard Christmas (2018 winner for "Best Comedy"). She has also directed several plays, and performed her first solo show Back Off Track: The Saga of a Quitter in 2016.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs and develops TransSetter. Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo Studios.. Her directing credits include Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko,and more.

TransSetter will be performed in front of live audiences at Studio/Stage. Performances will also be livestreamed, so there will be that option for online audiences as well.

Welcome to Los Transgeles, and welcome to the world of the TransSetter.

WHERE: Studio/Stage, 520 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90004.

WHEN: Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 22 at 3:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $12.00.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://hff21.co/7094