TIGERS BE STILL Extends Through June 9th

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is announcing that four performances have been added to the regional premiere of Kim Rosenstock's comedy, Tigers Be Still. Originally scheduled to close on June 2nd, the show will now run through June 9th on the Fyda-Mar Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

This deliciously dark comedy centers around the infinitely-(trying-to-be-) optimistic Sherry Wickman. Despite having to move back in with her family after college, things take a turn for the better when she's hired as an art teacher. Now, if only her mother would come downstairs, her sister would stop watching Top Gun from the couch, her first patient would do one assignment, her boss would leave his gun at home, and someone would catch the actual tiger that escaped from the local zoo, everything would be just perfect! Rosenstock's play was critically acclaimed in its New York premiere and snagged her a spot on Charles Isherwood's Top 10 List of 2010 plays in The New York Times.

"Playwright Kim Rosenstock calls Tigers Be Still a 'comedy about depression,' said director Marya Mazor. "In a note to the play, Kim tells us that she is interested in how people 'locate joy in dark times.' The story centers on a young art therapist who is starting her very first job, and at the same time trying to lift the spirits of her depressed family. It's a story to which anyone who's ever suffered dark thoughts can relate, and yet it is told with such playful abandon! I am especially drawn to it because it captures the power of art -- whether it be theatre or popsicle stick art projects -- to lift us out of our daily woes and help us, as Rosenstock suggests, 'locate joy' in the tiniest of victories."

The cast for this regional premiere includes returning Chance Theater artist, Piper Power (Tribes) as Sherry, and three performers making their Chance debut -- Steven Biggs as Joseph, Joseph Bricker as Zack, and Erica Farnsworth as Grace.

In addition to Marya, the production team for Tigers Be Still currently includes scenic designer Bradley Kaye (Big Fish), lighting designer Jeff Brewer (Good People), sound designer Rebecca Kessin, costume designer Marisa Melideo, stage manager Wade Williamson (Good People), dramaturg Madi Lang-Ree (The Other Place), and props designer Megan Hill (James and The Giant Peach).

The Executive Producers for this production are The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar. Bette & Wylie Aitken are the Season Producers and for the entire 2019 Season.

Tickets are $20.00 - $39.00. Call (888) 455-4212 or visit www.ChanceTheater.com.

Discounts available for children (ages 4-12), seniors, students, and military.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories