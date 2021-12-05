THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN' Opens January 22 At Theatre West

Maybin Hewes has a show business career that spans eight decades. She started out as a child performer in Mississippi, appeared on TV in New Orleans as a teenager, and went on to a lengthy and active career as a dancer and singer in many shows on Broadway, off Broadway, at the Paper Mill Playhouse, on national tours and in regional theatre. She received her Actors' Equity Card for her first Broadway musical Pal Joey, Her musical theatre credits continued with Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, Annie Get Your Gun, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Kismet, Oklahoma, Carousel, George M, Wonderful Town, and more. Her many TV credits include Ed Sullivan, The Today Show, Ally McBeal, The Sid Caesar Show, King of Queens, Gilmore Girls, Bunheads, and more. In the aughts, she developed a show at Theatre West called Still Struttin', about her life in show business. That show ultimately toured coast-to-coast.

Now, at 91, Ms. Hewes asserts that she is ready to do her "last big show." Before she puts her tap shoes away, she has created a new revue, This Joint Is Jumpin'. Together with a group of talents from a new generation of performers, she'll present lots of dancing (with dancers who know how), lots of singing (with great songs from a time where lyrics made sense and melodies were tuneful), live music, and comedy sketches (funny stuff with no four-letter expletives) that keep things fast-paced.

Why now for This Joint Is Jumpin'? After the last twenty-two months that Los Angeles has been through, audiences will be ready for a show full of good times and laughter.

Joining Ms. Hewes on stage are Anna Gagliardo, Nicole Gianuca, Arlene Parness, Mitchell Roché, Lauren Sullivan, Sydney Swearengin, and Nick Waaland.

Written and produced by Maybin Hewes. Directed by Judy Rose. Musical director: Ron Rose. A co-production of 44th Street Productions and Theatre West (3333 Cahuenga Blvd West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068.) This is near Universal City, North Hollywood and Studio City. There is parking available in a lot across the street.

WHEN: January 22, 23, 29 and 30. Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m

Judy Rose stages and directs. Having begun her career as a professional dancer in musical comedy, she went on to produce and direct documentaries for The Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts and The New York Theatre Company in connection with The Metropolitan Opera. She produced a documentary for WNYC-TV, Broadway Dance in Time. Coming to Hollywood, she worked on the development of episodic television shows at Warner Bros. Studios for ten years. Judy has directed over a dozen plays in the L.A. area and has taken shows to New York and Boston.

Ron Rose has been Maybin's musical director for many years. He is a lyricist and composer. His songs have been recorded by Sammy Davis, Jr. and by Sergio Mendes &Brasil '66, and several have been featured on TV's Happy Days.

Percussionist: Owen Goldman. Lighting and sound designs: Zad Potter. Costume design: Michael Mullen. Assistant to Ms. Hewes: Mitchell Roché.

Tickets & more information can be found here: http://theatrewest.org

Covid safety protocols in effect on the dates of performances will be observed. As of this writing, this means that audience members must be vaccinated (with a vax card or digital record) and masked.

Maybin Hewes is part of a show business family. Her late husband, Don Sherman was a comedian of note, a writer (The Love Boat, The Bobby Darin Show, Swingin' Country, Bridget Loves Bernie), an actor (four of the Rocky movies and lots of episodic television) and a TV host (Famous Morris on KCOP Channel 13). Her daughter, Amy Sherman-Palladino, is the creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (winning her six Emmy Awards), Bunheads, Gilmore Girls and other series.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Our 20/21 season continues with Classic Couples Counseling by Lloyd Schwartz in March 2021, Moose on the Loose by Dina Morrone in June 2022, and Storybook Theatre's Goldilocks and the Three Bears is running Saturday matinees until June 2022. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, and Peter Glenville Foundation.

Join The Marvelous Ms. Hewes and her gang of dancers-singers-comedy performers for a show that has no agenda other to ensure that audience members enjoy a happy show that will leave them with big smiles on their faces.