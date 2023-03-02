THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG to Open at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre This Month

Claremont, CA-IVRT will present a smash hit musical over some great Italian food at Eddie's Eatery in Claremont as it launches "They're Playing Our Song."

"What do you get when you combine a Neil Simon script and the music of Marvin Hamlisch? An iconic Tony award-winning musical from 1979," said IVRT Director Frank Minano. "The iconic musical is cleverly presented in a small supper club format with Ronda Rubio at the keyboard. A fun and unique theatre experience!" said Minano.

About the plays:

Based on a book by Neil Simon with music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, this funny, romantic hit musical is about an established composer and his relationship with an aspiring young female lyricist. Professionally the relationship works beautifully, but personally, they hit a few bumps: romance blossoms, conflict rears its head, and comic sparks fly. Patrons will enjoy being reminded of some classic 70's themes.

The cast includes IVRT performing veterans Patrick McMahon and Amanda Minano.

Performance Date and Time: Performances for "They're Playing Our Song" are March 11, 14 and 15 at 6 p.m., and March 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A ticket for each performance includes a "prix-fixe" three-course meal with a soft beverage, tax and gratuity all included. Wine and beer may be purchased separately. Single tickets are $70 with a $4 processing fee. Tickets can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10a.m. until 1p.m. at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Full-season membership, with two special events, is also available.

Education and Outreach- "I Love Chorus" and "Camp IVRT"

In addition to our season, IVRT hosts "I Love Chorus" and educational programs in acting, singing and movement as well as outreach, including a summer musical theatre workshop for youth, "Camp IVRT." Programs are in collaboration with the Community School of Music and the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation. For more information call (909) 859-4878 or visit www.ivrt.org.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1990 by Claremont High School alum Frank Minano and his wife Donna Marie, IVRT is a critically acclaimed regional theatre company. Garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation, the Claremont Educational Foundation, the City of Claremont, and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, as well as from corporate and individual donors. More information may be found on the website at www.ivrt.org or by calling (909) 859-4878.