Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WOLFE & THE BIRD Premieres At Matrix Theatre

pixeltracker

Written and Performed by Rachel Parker, directed by Alina Phelan.

Aug. 25, 2021  
THE WOLFE & THE BIRD Premieres At Matrix Theatre

Darkly funny, moving 'The Wolfe & The Bird' premieres at Matrix Theatre September 18.

No time to sleep. No room for error. No pleasing mom. A young girl struggles to find herself against the backdrop of 1980s small town America in the world premiere of The Wolfe & The Bird, a darkly funny and deeply moving solo play written and performed by Rachel Parker (Ovation-nominated Space at the Stella Adler Theatre).

Written and Performed by Rachel Parker, directed by Alina Phelan. Featuring the voices of James Heaney, Dagney Kerr, Ivory Tiffin, Madeleine Townsend, Phil Ward, Silvie Zamora.

Learn more at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5219775.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Licensing Rights Acquired by Broadway Licensing for its Dramatists Play Service Division
  • Sharai Bohannon Announced as Recipient of 2021 Defender of the Year Award
  • Concord Theatricals Announces One-Hour, Young Actors' Version of CATS Now Available
  • Leicester Bay Theatricals Acquires SATURDAY NIGHT AT GROSSINGERS