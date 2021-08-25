Darkly funny, moving 'The Wolfe & The Bird' premieres at Matrix Theatre September 18.



No time to sleep. No room for error. No pleasing mom. A young girl struggles to find herself against the backdrop of 1980s small town America in the world premiere of The Wolfe & The Bird, a darkly funny and deeply moving solo play written and performed by Rachel Parker (Ovation-nominated Space at the Stella Adler Theatre).



Written and Performed by Rachel Parker, directed by Alina Phelan. Featuring the voices of James Heaney, Dagney Kerr, Ivory Tiffin, Madeleine Townsend, Phil Ward, Silvie Zamora.



