THE TANGIBLES Will Play At The Mccadden Place Theatre This Month

Come and see The Tangibles at The Mccadden Place Theatre! Performances run February 17-March 5.

The Tangibles will make you laugh, will make you cry, and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Featuring original choreography by Soda Persi.

This is a completely independent theater group run a majority by young adult women.

Tickets available here!

You can also find the company on Instagram @justtobetheatricalyeah.