THE TANGIBLES Will Play At The Mccadden Place Theatre This Month
Performances run February 17-March 5.
The Tangibles will make you laugh, will make you cry, and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Featuring original choreography by Soda Persi.
This is a completely independent theater group run a majority by young adult women.
Tickets available here!
You can also find the company on Instagram @justtobetheatricalyeah.
