THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN to Begin Performances in April at the Colony Theatre

The national touring production of Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein's The Secret Comedy of Women is coming to The Colony Theatre in Burbank from Thursday, April 24 through Sunday, May 18.



The Secret Comedy of Women celebrates the joys of the journey from girlhood to womanhood. An immersive theatrical experience that rejoices in the challenges of being a woman — from boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause — this two-woman show explores the universal female experience through a rollicking spectacle of sweetly sharp comedy, songs, dances, stories, and spontaneous moments of discovery that all women share.



Inspired by authors Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein's earnest and amusingly absurd writings in their girlhood diaries, The Secret Comedy of Women is a mix of sketches, improvisation, audience participation, witty songs, and clever videos. The show reminds audiences of the very funny and very charming similarities between all women. “It's really like a girlhood reunion,” says Klein. “Our show is something highly universal, made personal. It's for women of all ages – and for the men who love them,” adds Gehring.



Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein both began writing and performing comedy at an early age. While young Barbara directed elaborate puppet shows in her secret fort a thousand miles away in Canada, little Linda was producing extravagant backyard circuses in a tiny Colorado mountain town. Neither could have foreseen how well these skills would blend together decades later when they wrote this show. Had they known each other all those years ago, The Secret Comedy of Women is exactly the type of show they would have created together and now as adults it is exactly the kind of show in which they've always wanted to perform. Gehring and Klein have successful careers in the entertainment industry beyond comedy and have rich expertise in the areas of training, writing, creative thinking, logistics, administration, marketing, and public relations.



