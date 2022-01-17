THE SECOND AGE OF AQUARIUS to be Released Valentine's Day Weekend

Weird Science meets The Odd Couple meets Oliver Stone's The Doors in "The Second Age of Aquarius." When Alberta magically brings her favorite departed rock n roll poet back to life, he's everything she dreamed... at first. Turns out Russell Aquarius thinks he's having the ultimate bad trip and he wants to bring Alberta along for the magic carpet ride!

The film stars Christina Jacqueline Calph (Arthur) as Alberta Stevens, and Michael Ursu (Wildness) as Russell Aquarius. "The Second Age of Aquarius" also features Emmy nominee Martin Olson (Phineas and Ferb), Jeffrey Henderson (Wendigo), and Keeshan Giles (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Special appearance by award-winning actor Brooke Lewis Bellas (Sinatra Club) as Tawny Stevens.

"The Second Age of Aquarius" is written by Darren Gordon Smith (Repo! The Genetic Opera) and Staci Layne Wilson (Fetish Factory), based on an original story from their book, "Sex Death Rock N Roll." The film is directed by Wilson. The duo produces along with Lewis Bellas, and Nancy Long (Repo! The Genetic Opera).

Ever wonder what it would be like to bring your favorite dead rock star back to life? Alberta certainly has. Since she was a kid, she's dreamt of a world where ultimate 60s rock icon Russell Aquarius was still alive and writing songs just for her. Now a successful computer programmer, she takes her fandom and wishful thinking a step further and makes a Russell Aquarius avatar. Her loneliness and a freak power outage give her more than she bargains for when sparks fly not just in her computer, but also in reality when Russell's avatar comes to life!

"The Second Age of Aquarius" is being released by Mod Science, LLC, and distributed by Entertainment Squad, LLC.

Look for "The Second Age of Aquarius" on Friday, February 11, 2022 streaming on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes/AppleTV, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Xbox, Vudu, and Vimeo.

Website/Trailer: https://secondageofaquarius.com/

Facebook: @RussellAquarius

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10650376

Join cast and crew for a watch party of "The Second Age of Aquarius" on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1 pm PST / 4 pm EST via Twitter. Prizes for lucky winners! #AquariusWatchParty #TheSecondAgeOfAquarius

Want more? There's a companion book of short stories ("Sex Death Rock N Roll 2" paperback via Amazon), and a soundtrack featuring all-original songs by Darren Gordon Smith, sung by Michael Ursu, coming soon to: https://russellaquarius.hearnow.com/