THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG And REMEMBER THE TITANS to Play At The El Capitan Theatre

Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre welcomes Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" February 18 through February 21 and "Remember the Titans" February 25 though 27 presented by Disney+ with Pajama Party screenings on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00am.



During the Pajama Party screenings, Guests can enjoy breakfast in their reserved seat while wearing their favorite family-friendly pajamas. Each Guest attending will receive a muffin, cereal, yogurt and juice or coffee. Tickets are $25 for all ages.



Daily showtimes for "The Princess and the Frog" and "Remember the Titans" are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm with the Mickey Mouse short "Clock Cleaners" playing alongisde the films. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



D23 Gold Members can receive one complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and one complimentary 20oz bottled beverage when showing their current membership card at concessions, limited to one redemption per member card.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved and $12 for all ages.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.