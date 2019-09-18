THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ Family-Friendly Performance Celebrates 40 Years

Celebrating 40 years of presenting soulful and imaginative dance that takes audience members on their own journey of self-discovery, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers presents an inspiring family-friendly weekend filled with dance and multimedia on Saturday and Sunday, October 19 & 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., featuring the award-winning dance/multimedia narrated production of The Patchwork Girl of Oz.



The Patchwork Girl of Oz is based on the L. Frank Baum (author of the Wizard of Oz) book of 1913. This magical modern-day fable includes vivid costumes, interaction, music and multimedia sets. The Land of Oz comes to life with dazzle and spectacular dance and presents an intriguing interactive journey into the land of Oz - one that ignites imaginations of young and old alike. In this adapted narrated story, the dance follows characters from the "Wizard of Oz" and introduce new ones - like the exuberant title character the Patchwork Girl. Another new character, Ogo, a sheltered youngster, sees his Uncle turned into a marble rock, and must make friends and work with others to bring him to life again. This production is appropriate for all ages from tiny ones to discriminating grandparents. Although known as stories for the young, L. Frank Baum was way ahead of his time, with super strong female characters, diversity as part of his storyline, and advanced technology - he has Glinda, Sorcerous of the South, invent wireless technology at the beginning of the story- and this was in 1913!



The Patchwork Girl of Oz takes place on Saturday & Sunday, October 19 & 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $16 general admission; $8 for children 12 and under.



Barnsdall Gallery Theatre @ Barnsdall Art Park is located at 4800 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA 90027. Free public parking in upper or lower lot. For tickets and information, call 800-838-3006 or go to

https://lachoreographersanddancers-patchworkgirl.brownpapertickets.com.



Often touring with performances and workshops for families and children, Louise Reichlin has packed houses in 7 states with her narrated work adapted from the book The Patchwork Girl of Oz by L. Frank Baum, author of The Wizard of Oz. The magical modern-day fable includes vivid costumes, interaction, music & multimedia sets. The Land of Oz comes to life with dazzle and spectacular dance. Some performances have children performing, and some get volunteers from the audience. Revised in 2016, this new version has a simplified cast & tech from the original + 2 projectors.



Acclaimed for both family and pure dance/theatre programming, this acclaimed artist has mastered the storytelling concepts of movement like no other, creating and presenting innovative dance works with imagination, feelings, and communication being the inspiration for every piece.



Louise Reichlin & Dancers, non-profit name - Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, has created over 100 works reviewed as "wildly theatrical & fun" and "wonderfully spirited with a zest for life". Founded by Reichlin in 1979, Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers (LA C&D) creates and presents innovative dance works with imagination, feelings, and communication being the inspiration for every piece. Whether presenting a concert performance or enriching the lives of LA area students through arts education, we believe that our work sparks imagination, creativity, self-discovery, and empowers our diverse audience members to expand their understanding of life.



Two companies, Louise Reichlin & Dancers (modern) and Zapped Taps/ Alfred Desio (tap) made up LA C&D until Desio's death in 2007. Acknowledged as multi-cultural, we strive to reflect the diversity of the city in our dancers, board and staff.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You