THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Will Be Shown in 3-D at El Capitan Tomorrow

The legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" October 22nd - October 24th & October 29th - October 31st in 3D. El Capitan guests can enjoy a special Oogie Boogie Photo Op before and after the show.



For this special run of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" showtimes will be at 9:55PM on October 22-24 & 29-31, 2021. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for these engagements are reserved, and tickets for this special opportunity are $12.00 per person no matter of age.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/