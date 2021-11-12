THE MISMATCH GAME Returns Live On Stage At Los Angeles LGBT Center

For the first time in nearly two years, it's time once again to "get ready to match the stars" live and in person. Dennis Hensley's The MisMatch Game will take the stage at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre for two riotously unpredictable performances on Saturday, December 4, at 8pm and Sunday, December 5, at 7pm.



Creator, co-producer, and host Dennis Hensley will be joined onstage by a panel of some of LA's most creative, outrageous, and unhinged comic minds. Since its debut in 2004, The MisMatch Game has raised more than $160,000. The evenings will include kitschy prizes for volunteer contestants from the audience. Hensley and company are once again generously donating the proceeds to benefit the Center's full range of free and low-cost programs and services. Casting news will be posted at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre as it becomes available.



The MisMatch Game is a Los Angeles cult favorite, regularly drawing multitudes of fans to their irregularly scheduled gigs at the Renberg Theatre. The Los Angeles Times called this outrageous parody of the classic '70s game show, "Witty, ribald ... an adventure in surrealist era-bending." The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation that said, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."



General admission is $15, and tickets are available online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. Proof of covid vaccination, ID, and indoor masking will be required. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free underground parking is available.