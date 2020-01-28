THE LONG GOODBYE Will Open at the Whitfire Theatre

The Long Goodbye, a one woman play written, produced and performed by actor Mattilynn Rochester Kravitz, is a universal hero's journey of love, forgiveness, and understanding all tied up with the bow of Alzheimer's. The multi-character show, presented by Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles, explores the irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and skills, through a tumultuous mother and daughter relationship. The Long Goodbye opens on Friday, January 31 at 8pm, PT. at the Whitfire Theatre located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA.



A touching, surprisingly funny look at the resilience of the human spirit and a personal journey to freedom, the play offers a moving view of the world from childhood to adulthood. The story focused on a mother who can't remember and a daughter who can't forget, is an emotional trajectory through a fractured relationship and how the devastating disease of Alzheimer's engineers an unforeseen healing.

Lauded for her masterful and uncanny ability to slip in and out of identities, ages and gender,

Ms. Rochester-Kravitz explores a dark subject matter with characters that are both entertaining and heartrending. Using song, dance and a range of extraordinary personalities, she unveils the life of an ordinary family and tells a universal tale of the pains and joys of childhood, the struggle for identity and reconciliation with the sins of the past.

The Long Goodbye, is an official selection of the Santa Monica Binge Fringe Festival and the official selection of the 2020 SOLOFEST at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, CA. Tickets to the one night only performance start at $20.00 and are on sale now to the general public. Tickets can be purchased online at:

https://thelonggoodbye.brownpapertickets.com

About Mattilynn Rochester Kravitz:

A star of i??lm, television, and theater, Ms. Rochester-Kravitz i??rst entertained audiences as a gospel soloist in New Jersey, supporting her father's sermons. She has since performed all over the world, from Europe as a lead singer with Up with People, to Asia as part of Tokyo Disney's long-running musical sensation Big Band Beat, and to Africa with Journey to Freedom, a non-proi??t group she co-founded that took talented high school students to do shows and public service in other countries. Mattilyn's film credits include her debut in Beloved starring Oprah Winfrey and numerous acclaimed independent i??lms. Her television credits include Law and Order: SVU, Boardwalk Empire, Cold Case, and The District. She was also one of the subjects of the PBS series Beyond the Color Line, where she was interviewed by Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. along with luminaries like Maya Angelou and Morgan Freeman.

Mattilyn's theater credits include Sheila's Day at Lincoln Center and A Raisin in the Sun in Los Angeles, as well as several celebrated self-written one-woman shows. Her stage work has been nominated for the Philadelphia Barrymore Award, the Otto Haas Emerging Artist Award, and the NAACP Theatre Award.

For more information about Mattilynn Rochester Kravitz and a link to her work visit https://vimeo.com/375279375





