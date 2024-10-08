THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Comes to Sierra Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sierra Stages has announcedits upcoming staged reading of The Lifespan of a Fact, an engaging and sharp-witted play based on the critically acclaimed book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. Directed by Sandra Rockman, this thought-provoking show will play one night only on October 16 at the Nevada Theatre.

The Lifespan of a Fact brings to life the real-life showdown between essayist John D'Agata and fact-checker Jim Fingal. This fast-paced, razor-sharp play delves into the age-old conflict between creative storytelling and journalistic integrity, raising questions about truth, accuracy, and the ethics of literary nonfiction.

Set in a magazine office, the play follows the meticulous young fact-checker Jim as he dissects an essay written by the renowned and often unyielding John. What begins as a routine assignment quickly spirals into a battle over words, facts, and the nuances of truth, sparking a humorous and intense back-and-forth that leaves audiences questioning what we consider "truth" in today's media-driven world.

Sierra Stages is proud to bring this timely and relevant piece to life, inviting audiences to engage in a conversation that resonates in an era of "fake news," misinformation, and polarized perspectives. Featuring a stellar cast of local talent, including Tom Nigh, Eve Tieck, and Gaibrial Morton, The Lifespan of a Fact will be performed with script in hand as part of Sierra Stages’ Theater by the Book series. Get your tickets today!

