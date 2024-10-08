News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Comes to Sierra Stages

The show will play one night only on October 16 at the Nevada Theatre.

By: Oct. 08, 2024
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Comes to Sierra Stages Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Sierra Stages has announcedits upcoming staged reading of The Lifespan of a Fact, an engaging and sharp-witted play based on the critically acclaimed book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. Directed by Sandra Rockman, this thought-provoking show will play one night only on October 16 at the Nevada Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

Independent Opera Company Presents Rarely-Performed THE STONE GUEST
SANCTA SUSANNA To Have West Coast Premiere At Heritage Square Museum
Performance Art Museum Presents 21 & OVER At Catch One Nightclub
Rita Moreno to Join Academy Museum for WEST SIDE STORY Screening

The Lifespan of a Fact brings to life the real-life showdown between essayist John D'Agata and fact-checker Jim Fingal. This fast-paced, razor-sharp play delves into the age-old conflict between creative storytelling and journalistic integrity, raising questions about truth, accuracy, and the ethics of literary nonfiction.

Set in a magazine office, the play follows the meticulous young fact-checker Jim as he dissects an essay written by the renowned and often unyielding John. What begins as a routine assignment quickly spirals into a battle over words, facts, and the nuances of truth, sparking a humorous and intense back-and-forth that leaves audiences questioning what we consider "truth" in today's media-driven world.

Sierra Stages is proud to bring this timely and relevant piece to life, inviting audiences to engage in a conversation that resonates in an era of "fake news," misinformation, and polarized perspectives. Featuring a stellar cast of local talent, including Tom Nigh, Eve Tieck, and Gaibrial Morton, The Lifespan of a Fact will be performed with script in hand as part of Sierra Stages’ Theater by the Book series. Get your tickets today! 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos