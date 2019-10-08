THE KING & MARILYN Announced At The Grove Theatre

The Grove Theatre is proud to announce The King & Marilyn at The Grove. Currently starring as Elvis Presley in the world-famous Las Vegas show, Legends in Concert, and from the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet national tour, Daniel Durston has created the first and only tribute show featuring these icons performing together onstage. Starring Alisha Soper as Marilyn, The King & Marilyn is a tribute experience featuring songs from the 1950's and 1960's.

Daniel Durston has toured the country in professional Broadway musicals for the past 5 years, as well in addition to having a contract on board Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship, The Escape. Daniel has performed in 48 of our country's states as well as Canada, The Bahamas, Germany and Southampton, London.

Alisha Soper professionally portrays the iconic blonde bombshell in a Hollywood theme park and has been seen as Marilyn Monroe on Extra TV's 25th Anniversary Celebration, Lethal Weapon (FOX), Feud (FX) and Case Closed with AJ Mendoza (REELZ).

Don't miss this chance to see Elvis and Marilyn together in concert.

This show is one night only - on November 23rd and begins at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $23, $28 and $33 and may be purchased at the Box Office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.





