THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Screens at The Wallis This November

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The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and National Theatre in America present a screening of The National Theatre's acclaimed production of Wilde's most produced and popular play, The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Tony Award nominee Max Webster, on Saturday November 14, 2026 at 7:00 pm.

Three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke, as Lady Bracknell, is joined by Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who; Sex Education) as Algernon in this joyful reimagining of Oscar Wilde's most celebrated comedy. The production ran from Nov 2024 - Jan 2025 at the Lyttelton Theatre; and then premiered in cinemas around the globe in February 2025.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.

More about The Importance of Being Earnest

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

The Importance of Being Earnest was written by Wilde in the summer of 1894, and opened Valentine's Day 1895 at the St. James Theatre in London. He was arrested at the Cadogan Hotel on April 6 of the same year, after dropping his private libel lawsuit against the Marquess of Queensberry. Following his arrest, he was tried and convicted of gross indecency, leading to a sentence of two years of hard labor.



Photo Credit: National Theater in America

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