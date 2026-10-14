E.G. Daily, Olivia Edward and Frankie Loyal to Star in MOSTLY MONSTERS at Theatre 68

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E.G. Daily (Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls), Olivia Edward (Better Things) and Frankie Loyal (Mayans M.C.) lead the cast of Mostly Monsters, a Halloween comedy anthology coming to Theatre 68 for three performances only, October 30 - November 1.

Produced by Giselle Vazquez and Edie Pilar Monroy, directed by Vazquez and presented by A Good Vibe Production, the show also features Maya Murillo (Pero Like) and Lidia Porto (Get Shorty).

About Mostly Monsters

Not everything is as it seems, and not every monster is the villain. Some of them are just having a really bad week.

Take the siren and the succubus hunting the same London train, who discover the hard way that they're immune to each other (Monster Train). Or the woman who rebuilds company identities for a living, until the Muisca goddess of joy and rebellion shows up on Noche de Brujas with notes (Anima Intervention). Or the two witch sisters whose online date turns deadly, though in fairness his profile did say "killer sense of humor" (Practically Dead). Or the vampire who gave up murder to launch a makeup line, only to learn her goddess is not a supportive investor (Cravings).

Four comedies, four separate worlds, and one mysterious host tying them all together: an unhinged scientist whose Halloween party drew zero guests last year. This year he is taking no chances, and tonight's monsters are attending whether they like it or not.

So what do a train, a goddess, a bad date, and a beauty brand have in common? Keep an eye on the small things. They have a way of going missing, and by the finale all four worlds collide.

Mostly Monsters mixes live performance with multimedia for a Halloween weekend that's funny and spooky. Consider this your invitation.

The Cast

E.G. Daily has voiced some of animation's most beloved characters, including Tommy Pickles in Rugrats, Buttercup in The Powerpuff Girls, and the title role in Babe: Pig in the City. On camera, she's known as Dottie in Pee-wee's Big Adventure. She stars in Cravings as the Goddess Lilith.

Olivia Edward won a Young Artist Award for her role on FX's Better Things and is also known for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She plays Lucia, the witch in Practically Dead.

Frankie Loyal is best known as Hank 'Tranq' Loza, the Mayans' Sergeant-at-Arms, across five seasons of FX's Mayans M.C., one of the few network dramas built around a predominantly Latino cast. His film credits include the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Quinceañera and the Golden Globe-nominated The Deep End, and he fronts the L.A. street punk band Rile 9 Collective. In Mostly Monsters he trades the motorcycle club for a vampire comedy, joining E.G. Daily and Edie Pilar Monroy in Cravings as Benicio, a chef turned creature of the night.

Maya Murillo built a following on Vine before producing and starring in content for BuzzFeed's Pero Like, the platform's channel for English-speaking Latine audiences. She made her scripted acting debut in the STARZ series Vida, and in 2021 received the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Instagram's #YoSoy Award for Latinx creators. She appears in Monster Train the Siren.

Lidia Porto, born in Barranquilla, Colombia, is best known as Amara de Escalones in the Epix series Get Shorty. Her credits include Queenpins, Dope, and Mike Judge's Idiocracy and Extract, and the Los Angeles Times named her among the 'Scene Stealers of Peak TV.' She appears by video as Abuela Luz in Anima Intervention.

The cast also Kevin Grady in Practically Dead. Sam Macias and the charmingly maniacal host for the evening is Adron Duell.

The Team

Mostly Monsters comes from a Latina-led producing team headed by Giselle Vazquez and Edie Pilar Monroy, who financed the run themselves. No institutional backing, no outside investors, and somehow a cast like this.

Giselle Vazquez, founder of A Good Vibe Production, co-wrote the anthology and directs the evening, which makes her the only person in the building the monsters actually listen to. With experience at BuzzFeed, Warner Brothers, Netflix, and top production companies, she works as a director, producer, and editor across film, TV, and branded content.

Edie Pilar Monroy, a 2025 Eastside Arts Initiative grant recipient and award-winning writer of the sci-fi comedy short Mail Order Bestie, co-wrote the anthology and stars in both Anima Intervention and Cravings, which means she spends the evening being confronted by two different goddesses.

Mostly Monsters is their second collaboration. Their first, the award-winning comedy short The Donut Hole, which Vazquez directed and Monroy starred in, has played six festivals and counting, earning nominations for acting and story along the way.

Co-produced by Jordan and Jimmy Quemada of the JQ Brothers Production. With a play by Ana Rodak.

Stage Manager: Devin Harris. Art Director: Gus Miranda. Graphic Designer: Brandon Virnig Production Coordinator: Alex Federico. Producers Assistant: Max Neuens

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