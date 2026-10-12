THE HEIRESS to Open at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills

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The Heiress, the classic American romantic drama, will come to Theatre Forty, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free underground parking is available via a driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Written by Ruth Goetz and Augustus Goetz. Based on the novel Washington Square by Henry James. Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. Produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford.

Performances will run November 12- December 13, 2026. Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Dark on November 26 and 27 (Thanksgiving). There will be Wednesday performances at 7:30 p.m. on December 2 and December 9.

The Heiress is the story of Catherine Sloper, the plain-Jane daughter of a tyrannical rich man who dominates her life and subjects her to constant comparison to her vibrant mother, who died when Catherine was young. When she becomes involved with a young man who wants to marry her, Catherine's father suspects him of being a fortune hunter. A meeting he has with the man's sister strengthens that belief. Catherine's father threatens to disinherit her if she continues the relationship, and she must make the difficult choice between wealth and a love that may or may not be reciprocated.

The Heiress (1947) is written by the mid-20th Century spousal writing team of Ruth Goetz and Augustus Goetz. Their other plays include Franklin Street, One Man Show, The Immoralist, and The Hidden River. Their screenplays include Carrie (1962), The Heiress, Rhapsody, and Stage Struck.

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky directs the new production of The Heiress. Her previous directing credits at Theatre 40 include Beatnik Girl, The Half-Light, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Silent Sky, Good People, As Good As Gold, Bus Stop, Holy Days, Driving Miss Daisy, and Another Part of the Forest.

Ann's cast for The Heiress includes Diana Angelina, Alison Blanchard, Candace Del Rio, Quinn Ruby DeVries, Troy Guthrie, Joey Hill, Robin Middleton, Katyana Rocker-Cook, and David Hunt Stafford.

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Michael Mullen. Sound design: Nick Foran. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 18 Hrs 44 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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