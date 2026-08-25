UNDER THE JELLO MOLD To Be Performed At Theatre 40

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This too-crazy-to-not-be-true story tells about the end of Jennie's mother's life, The title refers to the unusual place Jennie's mom hid her end-of-life instructions; it turned out, she was also hiding a secret. In 80-minutes, Jennie's one-woman tour-de-force entertains, enlightens, and thrills - sharing the relatable details of the last chapter of Jennie's not-that-typical mom, including a song and dance number called 'Hospice Hottie.' Ultimately, it's a story of love.

Fahn has been performing the show since 2017 - where it won top awards at the Hollywood Fringe, including Best Solo Performance and Pick of the Fringe - in addition to Texas, audiences have enjoyed the show in California, Idaho, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Washington, D.C. 'I'm trying to get the show to NYC... but I'm taking the long route,' Fahn joked.

Jennie Fahn is the writer/performer of You Mutha! A One-Mother Show, which ran for two years in Los Angeles and as part of the New York City Fringe Festival. She won Best Writer awards for her short film, Tea With Grandma, in which she co-starred opposite Tippi Hedren, and collaborated with her director husband, Jonathan Fahn. Other collaborations include Break, Jerry, and the web-series 5-Star Weekend. She is developing a musical, Snip Happens!, with her composer/sister-in-law, Mary Ann McSweeney. Onstage, Jennie has appeared with the Troubies in LA in Jackson Frost and Alice In One-Hit Wonderland 1 and 2; Amadeus (Hollywood Bowl); The Wild Party and Roar of the Greasepaint (Musical Theater Guild); Up the Week Without a Paddle (Neurotic Young Urbanites); A New Brain and Merrily We Roll Along (West Coast Ensemble); and Wonderful Town (Reprise). On-screen, Fahn has notable roles in I'm Dying Up Here, The Middle, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and in the recent film America's Family.

Song credits include: 'Hospice Hottie' Lyrics by Jennie Fahn 'Hospice Hottie' Music by John T. Mickevich. Musical Staging by Melissa Fahn.

The performance will take place Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Theatre Forty, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free underground parking is available via a driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives. Admission is $35. Running time is 80 minutes.

Proceeds from this event will support the ongoing creative and artistic activities of Theatre 40, Beverly Hills' non-profit professional theatre company.

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