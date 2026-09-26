ALICE to Make Debut at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills
The new play stars Melanie MacQueen and Daniel Leslie at Theatre Forty's Mary Levin Cutler Theatre.
Alice, a new play written by Kitty Felde, will have a staged reading at Theatre Forty in Beverly Hills. The reading stars Melanie MacQueen and Daniel Leslie.
The staged reading is scheduled for Monday, October 12, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Theatre Forty, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free underground parking is available via a driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door, with no online ticketing.
The play tells the story of Alice Roosevelt Longworth, described in the release as 'the daughter of one of America's favorite Presidents' who 'married a man who'd become Speaker of the House in an era when tabloid journalism was exploding.' According to the release, 'She was tall, gorgeous, and every other sentence she uttered was a sound bite that endures to this day.' The release notes she was 'the woman who famously said, 'if you don't have anything nice to say about anyone, come sit by me,'' adding, 'She was the daughter of a President, married to the Speaker of the House. Her own daughter was sired by the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Politics, sex, and gossip all in 90 minutes!'
Kitty Felde's one-woman play, which includes a ghost character, is set on the eve of Tricia Nixon's wedding. Alice is spinning her version of her life's story to an unseen reporter, though most of the story is an attempt to gain her father's attention and approval. The ghost of Theodore Roosevelt is the second character, offering his version of events.
About the Playwright
Kitty Felde is an award winning journalist, whose show TALK OF THE CITY was featured on NPR for many years. As a journalist in Washington DC, she went on to report for NPR on the DC goings on for several more years. Felde now primarily writes children's books. Her FINA MENDOZA mystery series, issued through Chesapeake Press, is set in California and DC and is about a young girl whose father is a Congressman.
Event Details
Monday, October 12, 2026 at 7 p.m.
Theatre Forty, Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Suggested donation of $10 at the door. No online ticketing.
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