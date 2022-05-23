The Great Wildcat Jackson comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival, June 4, 17 & 25 only.

Wildcat Jackson is the self-proclaimed monarch of the West. With his silly, yet edgy brand of bizarre magic, he entertains as an old-west showman in a modern world. This bargain-basement Buffalo Bill Cody works a crowd with his larger-than-life charisma and offbeat comedy sideshow.

Written by Fred Blanco; Presented by: Little BigStage Productions; Directed by: Fred Blanco; Starring: Wild Cat Jackson

The Wren Theater at The Irish Import Shop, 742 Vine St. Los Angeles CA 90038

Saturday June 4, 2022 @6pm- Preview

Friday June 17, 2022 @7pm

Saturday June 25, 2022@4pm

Ticket Price:: $15.00

Ticket Link: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7538?tab=tickets

Admission: 12+ due to the graphic nature of the sideshow's stunts in the performance, parental guidance is strongly suggested.

Running time: 45 minutes

