THE GIRL WHO JUMPED OFF THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN Will Have its Digital Premiere This Month as Part of Hollywood Fringe

The digital premiere of Joanne Hartstone's internationally acclaimed solo show - The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign - will livestream from Adelaide's iconic Bakehouse Theatre into the Hollywood Fringe during August 2021. The solo-show season has been rescued from the precipice of closure, as the recent South Australia state-wide lockdown meant it would be illegal for Joanne Hartstone to perform. However, a last minute reschedule and lifting of restrictions will see the show livestreaming with a live audience, using Black Box Live's award-winning digital platform. The play will be streamed live on Saturday August 21, 2021, 9:40 PM at Stephanie Feury Studio Theater, - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Inspired by forgotten histories from the Golden Age of Hollywood, The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign is the epitome of a fringe success story. Originally rehearsed in Hartstone's living room, in its debut season in the 2017 Adelaide Fringe, it won the inaugural 'Made In Adelaide' award, as well as the Holden Street Theatres award. The production then travelled to the Hollywood Fringe where it also picked up a host of awards, nominations and media accolades.

Following the sell-out success of The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign in the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe, Hartstone partnered with UK Lighting and Production Designer Tom Kitney, and in New York they remastered the multi-award winning play. At the same time in the US, revelations stemming from Hollywood and the Harvey Weinstein scandal were changing the global conversation about women and exposing #metoo abuses of power.

Hartstone and Kitney were invited to perform their New York scale production in the 2018 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, where once again the show received a wonderful response from critics and audiences alike. The show traveled to Sydney in 2019 and back again to Adelaide in 2020, garnering more praise with every season.

Hartstone and Kitney are no strangers to the international fringe circuit with over 30 festivals under their collective belt, but this will be the first time The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign has been captured digitally for international streaming.

Streaming Dates:

Wednesday August 11 2021, 8:30 PM | 70 mins | Virtual Performance

Sunday August 15 2021, 8:00 PM | 70 mins | Virtual Performance

Wednesday August 18 2021, 8:00 PM | 70 mins | Virtual Performance

Saturday August 21 2021, 9:40 PM | 70 mins | Asylum @ Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tuesday August 24 2021, 8:00 PM | 70 mins | Virtual Performance

Sunday August 29 2021, 8:00 PM | 70 mins | Virtual Performance

For tickets, visit http://hff21.co/4652.