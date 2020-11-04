THE FINAL TOUR to Make YouTube Premiere November 12

If you missed The Final Tour when it was performed as a selection in the Together L.A. Festival in October, you now have another chance to see it when the short play makes its YouTube premiere on November 12.

The Final Tour depicts a late-career episode in the life of the brilliant and very eccentric concert pianist Vladimir Horowitz (played by Larry Eisenberg), his loving and protective wife Wanda Toscanini Horowitz (Anne Gee Byrd) and a young assistant (Kurt Sanchez Kanazawa).

Doug Cooney is the playwright. He is the author of seventeen plays, notably Battledrum, which appeared on the Sierra Madre Playhouse stage a few seasons back. Playhouse audiences also know him as a film historian for our Classic Films Series.

Christian Lebano, the Artistic Director of Sierra Madre Playhouse, directs The Final Tour. Later in November, he will appear in the cast of the Playhouse's virtual presentation of The Realistic Joneses.

Although The Final Tour is a free event, any donation you may give to the ongoing activities of the non-profit Sierra Madre Playhouse wll be warmly appreciated. You can do so at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/store/donations/35351.

